Preliminary information: On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at around 10:26 a.m., Atlanta police responded to 2280 Campbellton Rd SW on a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male at the location with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives with the Homicide unit were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO