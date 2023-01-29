Read full article on original website
atlantapd.org
February 1, 2023: Fatal shooting at 2280 Campbellton Rd SW
Preliminary information: On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at around 10:26 a.m., Atlanta police responded to 2280 Campbellton Rd SW on a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male at the location with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives with the Homicide unit were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Man killed in shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex near golf course
A man was shot to death in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.
15-year-old in custody after fatal stabbing at Griffin home
A 47-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after he was stabbed by a minor during a domestic incident at a Griffin home, authorities said.
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
Kidnapping suspect found dead after standoff
The News: A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the 3100 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven on Monday. The suspect was driving a black BMW. What We Know: Brookhaven Police Officers initially responded to a report of a kidnapping attempt against an adult female victim, but were informed that a 10-year-old girl was missing.
GBI: MARTA officer recovering after shooting ex-boyfriend following attack
The GBI is investigating after a MARTA sergeant was hospitalized Monday night following an argument with her ex-boyfriend that turned violent and resulted in her shooting him as he attacked her, according to authorities.
Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
MARTA officer shoots ex-boyfriend after he beat her up while she was on duty
The incident happened at the Five Points MARTA station Monday night
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA police sergeant shoots ex-boyfriend during fight while on duty, officials say
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting between a MARTA police sergeant and her ex-boyfriend. Police say the officer got into a fight with her boyfriend, and he attacked her near the Five Points MARTA station Monday night. The officer, who has...
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
fox5atlanta.com
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Tactical unit used in Memphis police beating similar to unit previously used in Atlanta
ATLANTA — More details are coming out linking the Memphis police chief to the city of Atlanta. The west Tennessee police chief, Cerelyn "CJ" Davis, worked with APD during the time a taskforce similar to the one used in Tyre Nichols traffic stop was implemented here. “When I heard...
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Two men were shot in the parking lot of Village Shops of Gainesville during a busy shopping time.
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
fox5atlanta.com
Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
