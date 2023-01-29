ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantapd.org

February 1, 2023: Fatal shooting at 2280 Campbellton Rd SW

Preliminary information: On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at around 10:26 a.m., Atlanta police responded to 2280 Campbellton Rd SW on a person shot call. Upon arrival, officers located a male at the location with a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Detectives with the Homicide unit were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in apparent domestic incident, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a man is now dead after an argument with a woman authorities believe to be his girlfriend escalated to a shooting in southwest Atlanta. Officers said they reported to the scene at an apartment complex on Campbellton Road at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They said they found a 22-year-old Black male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Kidnapping suspect found dead after standoff

The News: A 10-year-old girl was kidnapped from the 3100 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven on Monday. The suspect was driving a black BMW. What We Know: Brookhaven Police Officers initially responded to a report of a kidnapping attempt against an adult female victim, but were informed that a 10-year-old girl was missing.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
11Alive

Man stabbed in Griffin dies from injuries, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man is dead after he was stabbed Tuesday morning in Griffin, according to the Griffin Police Department. Police found the 47-year-old after they were called to the 100 block of W Tinsley Street. They said officers were initially called to the area for a “domestic related call,” and later found the man with a stab wound.
GRIFFIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man on the run after stabbing ex's new boyfriend, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of violently attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a home early Monday morning. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW at around 2:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy