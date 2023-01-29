Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
sciotopost.com
Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash On US Route 50 in Athens County
Troy Township-The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 P.M. The crash occurred on US Route 50 at the intersection of Torch Road. The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, WV, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville, OH. The investigation found Mrs. Russell was attempting to pull out onto US Route 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by the vehicle being operated by Mr. Koehler.
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
WTAP
UPDATE: One person reported dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to our sister station WSAZ, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in Thursday evening’s crash along State Route 50 off Torch Road. Original Story: February 2, 2023, at 7:53 p.m. Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on...
WSYX ABC6
Person struck by vehicle following two-car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was hit by a vehicle following a two-car crash in west Columbus Wednesday morning. The accident happened along Interstate 670 at Neil Avenue just before 7 a.m. According to police, a person got out of a car following the crash and was hit.
sciotopost.com
Woman Pleas Guilty to Murder Charges in Ashville Couples Death
VINTON – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur’s residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.
WTRF
Ohio baby died in bathtub from drowning because mother left child unattended, corner says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-month-old baby who was found drowning in a bathtub died because the mother left the child unattended, thus failing “to provide for the child’s safety,” a coroner has ruled. According to an autopsy report, 10-month-old Reign Nall died of complications from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Looking for Serial Theft Suspect
Columbus – Police are looking for ID on a man who grabbed and dashed full carts of items out of stores five times all within an hour. According to Columbus Police On December 24, 2022, the suspect pushed five full shopping carts out of the store with groceries, clothing, bedding, and household supplies, never paying for any of the items all within an hour. Then disappeared.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
Police looking for missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman from north Columbus. Renee Lynne Benedetti was reported missing in the area of Morse Road and Georgetown Road on Wednesday and has been missing for several days, according to police. Benedetti is 5 feet, 2...
Man in critical condition after westside shooting
Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s west side. Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a reported shooting at the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East in the Georgian Heights neighborhood. Police said they were unable to locate a victim, but […]
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire Outside of Amanda in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency crews are on the scene of a working structure fire just outside of Amanda around 2 am on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the 7600 block of Landis road SW in Amanda. Over a dozen fire department units are heading to the scene now.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
Comments / 0