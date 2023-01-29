Troy Township-The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 P.M. The crash occurred on US Route 50 at the intersection of Torch Road. The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, WV, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville, OH. The investigation found Mrs. Russell was attempting to pull out onto US Route 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by the vehicle being operated by Mr. Koehler.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO