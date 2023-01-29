Florence Welch returns to the stage after breaking foot on tour

Florence Welch ensured she captured the attention of her audience as she took to the stage at The O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

The singer, 36, wore an eye-catching dress in a yellow hue with vast flowing arms with ruffled detail and sheer lace panels.

It comes after the star returned to the stage having postponed her Dance Fever tour when she broke her foot while performing at The 02 in November last year.

Florence's dress reached right down to her ground and she went barefoot on the stage.

She wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features and had her long red hair styled in loose curls.

The star postponed her Dance Fever tour after breaking her foot while performing at London's O2 Arena in November.

The pop singer, who is the frontwoman of Florence + The Machine, took to her Instagram Stories at the time to let her fans know.

She wrote: 'I'm so sorry to say that after an X-ray it seems like I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

'It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I'm in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea.

'Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible.

'I'm heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining.

'I love you so much, and I'm so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching.

'I can't wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.'

Florence realised during her last performance in November that she was dancing on a broken foot.

The Dance Fever tour is promoting Florence + The Machine's fifth studio album.

The production sees Florence and her indie band take to the stage in locations such as Australia, New Zealand, Greece and Spain this year.