One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LA
At least one person was killed and three others were injured in deadly 3-car crash in pico-union neighborhood is Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. LAFD and LAPD responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries on Hoover St & West Olympic blvd around 1:50am.
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beach
One man was killed when another man driving at high speeds crashed into him in Long Beach Sunday morning. Long Beach officers responded to reports of traffic collision with injuries near Mongolia Ave & Hill St just after 4am.
Pursuit Ends with Combative Suspect Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
San Dimas, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department officers were in pursuit of a red pickup truck that ended just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the city of San Dimas with the suspect trapped in the crashed vehicle. The pursuit was initiated in the city of Pomona, however, the reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.
The Tesla Devil’s Slide Family Crash Was No Accident
1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena
One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident.
riviera-maya-news.com
Cancun police find dead man inside trunk after neighbors report gunfire
Cancun, Q.R. — Over the weekend, Cancun police were notified of a shooting which lead them to find a dead man inside a vehicle. His body was located in SM 66 Friday evening. Area residents on José López Portillo Avenue reported hearing gun fire around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man stuffed into the trunk of a car. He had been shot several times.
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
foxla.com
Tesla driver accused of road rage arrested in Torrance
At least 10 drivers have come forward saying they've had scary road rage run-ins with 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. Radimak was arrested in Torrance.
foxla.com
Fight between students leads to stabbing at Tustin High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials said a fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday. The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student who was injured is expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Tustin HS student stabbed in fight
A Tustin High School student was stabbed in a fight today on campus and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
foxla.com
California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested
LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death
In a new low, Huntington Beach police shot and killed Anthony Lowe, a Black man with amputated legs, and defended doing so. The post RIP Anthony Lowe: Video Shows LA Cops Chasing Black Man With Amputated Legs Before Shooting Him To Death appeared first on NewsOne.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Doctor Accused of Driving His Family Off Cliff Released From Hospital, Arrested
A Pasadena doctor accused of deliberately driving a car with his wife and two children inside off a Northern California cliff on Jan. 2 was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse immediately after he was released from hospital, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
