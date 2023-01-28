ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 2 wounded following shooting near South Pasadena

One person was killed and two others wounded in a triple shooting near South Pasadena early Tuesday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the Monterey Hills neighborhood at around 12:30 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were rushed to nearby hospitals, where one of the men died. The woman, in her 50s, is said to be in critical condition, while the other man, in his mid-40s, is said to be in stable condition. There was no information immediately available on a motive or suspect connected to the incident. 
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
riviera-maya-news.com

Cancun police find dead man inside trunk after neighbors report gunfire

Cancun, Q.R. — Over the weekend, Cancun police were notified of a shooting which lead them to find a dead man inside a vehicle. His body was located in SM 66 Friday evening. Area residents on José López Portillo Avenue reported hearing gun fire around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man stuffed into the trunk of a car. He had been shot several times.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fight between students leads to stabbing at Tustin High School

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Officials said a fight between two Orange County high school students took a tense and dangerous turn in Tustin Tuesday. The Tustin Police Department responded to a call from Tustin High School a little after 12:15 p.m. According to police, one student was taken into custody while the other student was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The student who was injured is expected to be okay. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
TUSTIN, CA
foxla.com

California Tesla driver caught on video in suspected road rage attack arrested

LOS ANGELES - The Tesla driver accused of being behind a road rage attack that was caught on video on a Southern California freeway has been arrested, authorities announced. Officials with the California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nathaniel Walter Radimak of Los Angeles. He was arrested by CHP’s Major Crimes Unit in Torrance on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA

