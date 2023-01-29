Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
Fake Florida Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington, NJ
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
This Stunning Landmark Along The River Is Worth Visiting [Pennsylvania]Melissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Police believe shooter fired at close range in North Philly homicide
Police tell Action News they believe the gunman opened fire at close range.
Police Investigate Shooting On West State Street In Trenton
February 1, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy at this time but just after 11:00 a.m. a shooting occurred…
Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
fox29.com
Man tied up, shot inside his home by 3 suspects in West Philadelphia robbery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man's home became the scene of a crime after police say he was robbed and shot by three suspects now sought for the shooting. Police say a 36-year-old man was bound to a chair with a belt and duct tape inside his home on the 400 block of 60th Street on January 26.
Man killed in fatal shooting in parking lot of Pa. store: report
A man who was shot to death outside a store in Philadelphia over the weekend has been identified, according to a report from NBC10. The shooting happened on Saturday morning when police responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue for a report of a person with a gun.
Victim arriving home in Frankford shot by suspects, runs to neighbor's for help
Police say the male victim had just pulled up to his home when he was approached by at least two suspects.
Trenton stabbing suspect in custody
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: man shot after parking his car in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot walking home in Frankford late Monday night.The shooting took place at Cottage and Haworth Streets. Police say seven shots were fired in total, but the man was only hit twice. "He was able to tell police that he had just parked his car. He was walking to his car when he was approached and he was shot. We are not sure of the motive at this time. It's possibly robbery," Chief Inspector Small said. Police are now pulling cameras from the area and working to get a better description of the shooter's identity.
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media
The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department. Police officers spoke to...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Adults and 11 Juveniles Arrested For Gun Store Burglaries
Two adults and 11 juveniles were arrested for multiple gun store robberies in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. This announcement was made last week by authorities in both counties. 93 guns were stolen and only 33 were recovered. That means 60guns are on the streets and they are in stolen status.
Woman, man living inside box truck in Germantown pronounced dead: Police
A woman and her homeless boyfriend were found dead lying on a couch under a blanket inside the truck, police say.
SEPTA bus driver saves woman during carjacking in Fishtown
Chris DeShields says he's been on the job for 17 years, but he's never seen anything like what he saw last Wednesday night.
Philly shooting victim who walked into hospital pronounced dead: Police
Police were notified of a gunshot victim who walked into Lankenau Medical Center.
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
Main Line Media News
Norristown woman, mother of gun trafficker, draws prison for doing son’s ‘dirty work’
NORRISTOWN — The mother of the mastermind behind a multi-county gun trafficking network has joined her son in prison for facilitating the illegal sale of firearms during a scheme that prosecutors said allowed her to do “the dirty work” her son couldn’t do while he was behind bars.
Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests
We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. As a result of this investigation, an executed court...
Main Line Media News
Two accused in Pottstown fatal shooting make first appearances in county court
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia teenager entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges in connection with the alleged gunshot slaying of a man during what prosecutors alleged was a botched robbery attempt of another male in Pottstown. Jahme Barnes, 17, of the 1000 block of West Cambria Street, making her...
Comments / 2