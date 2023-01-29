ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

CBS Philly

Man arrested in connection to West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police arrested a man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend in West Philadelphia. Jabbar Shank, 49, faces many charges including voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault.Police say they went to the 500 block of North Simpson Street on reports of a person with a gun and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds to the chest and right leg. The 19-year-old identified as Emilio Alvarado was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police say they have a "motive for an argument."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Trenton stabbing suspect in custody

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police: man shot after parking his car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot walking home in Frankford late Monday night.The shooting took place at Cottage and Haworth Streets. Police say seven shots were fired in total, but the man was only hit twice. "He was able to tell police that he had just parked his car. He was walking to his car when he was approached and he was shot. We are not sure of the motive at this time. It's possibly robbery,"  Chief Inspector Small said.   Police are now pulling cameras from the area and working to get a better description of the shooter's identity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Adults and 11 Juveniles Arrested For Gun Store Burglaries

Two adults and 11 juveniles were arrested for multiple gun store robberies in Montgomery and Bucks Counties. This announcement was made last week by authorities in both counties. 93 guns were stolen and only 33 were recovered. That means 60guns are on the streets and they are in stolen status.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Paterson Times

Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue

Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
PATERSON, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ

