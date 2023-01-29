Anthony Yarde is a game and terrific fighter. What’s more, he had the fight of his life Saturday night in London. He hit well, moved well, fought smart and showed the heart of a lion. Unfortuntaely for Yarde, his opponent this past weekend was IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev. For Beterbiev is a fighter who has the talent to remain patient while his opponent is temporarily getting the better of him, as was the case against Yarde. By continuing to apply relentless pressure, while piling on one thunderous punch after another, Beterbiev was able to stop the impressive Yarde in the seventh round.

