Artur Beterbiev-Oleksandr Usyk? Beterbiev Doesn’t Think It’s Out Of The Question
Anthony Yarde is a game and terrific fighter. What’s more, he had the fight of his life Saturday night in London. He hit well, moved well, fought smart and showed the heart of a lion. Unfortuntaely for Yarde, his opponent this past weekend was IBF, WBC and WBO light heavyweight titlist Artur Beterbiev. For Beterbiev is a fighter who has the talent to remain patient while his opponent is temporarily getting the better of him, as was the case against Yarde. By continuing to apply relentless pressure, while piling on one thunderous punch after another, Beterbiev was able to stop the impressive Yarde in the seventh round.
Amanda Serrano: “Undisputed Is The Icing On The Cake”
“Undisputed means a lot,” says Amanda Serrano on the eve of her undisputed world featherweight title fight against Erika Cruz. “It means you are the best; you have everyone looking to beat you, you are top dog, unquestionably number one in the division. Becoming the first undisputed champion at featherweight would be so cool after being a pro for 14 years.” The 43-2-1 Serrano has won world titles in seven weight classes – a world record to be sure. Becoming undisputed at featherweight this weekend would make the New York based Puerto Rican fighter even more of an icon in women’s boxing.
