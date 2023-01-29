Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who is in Super Bowl 2023? Here are the teams, odds & spread for Super Bowl 57 matchup
The matchup for Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Eagles and Chiefs will compete to decide the champion for the NFL's 2022 season. That both teams made it to the Super Bowl shouldn't be a surprise. They were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and have two of the top MVP candidates league-wide in Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
DeMeco Ryans hired by Texans: Why Houston tapped former player, 49ers coordinator to be team's next head coach
The Texans are enlisting the services of a familiar face as they look to accelerate their rebuild. Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who helmed San Francisco's top-ranked Gold Rush defense in 2022, agreed a deal to lead Houston's staff. Per KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the contract Ryans signed is for six years.
Broncos coaching search: Why Denver hasn't been able to land Jim Harbaugh, DeMeco Ryans or Sean Payton
The Broncos' coaching search to replace Nathaniel Hackett keeps coming up empty. Denver was among the first teams to interview the two most high-profile candidates of this coaching cycle, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton, but nothing has come of it. Now it appears 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has rebuffed...
Sean Payton trade details: What draft picks Broncos sent to Saints in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach
The Broncos and Saints saved the NFL world from further speculation Tuesday, finalizing a trade that will trade Sean Payton to Denver to work with Russell Wilson after retiring after the 2021 season. Payton netted the Saints a pair of picks in exchange for a pick being sent back to...
What Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow said during postgame hug after Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC championship game
Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have been painted as bitter rivals, which is no surprise after four tight matchups between the Chiefs and Bengals in the last 13 months. Off the field, however, there's nothing but respect between the two quarterbacks. NFL Films captured audio of the midfield interaction between...
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of Round 1 picks after Broncos traded Saints for Sean Payton
There is only one more game left to impact the 2023 NFL Draft order, but the bottom of the first round got a shakeup on Tuesday. The Broncos hired Sean Payton as their next head coach, sending a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for the rights to Payton and a third-round pick.
Sean Payton hired by Broncos: Why former Saints coach chose to ride with Russell Wilson in Denver
The most anticipated coaching decision of the offseason has been finalized. Former Saints coach Sean Payton is the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, with the two sides agreeing to a deal Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Saints had to work out their own compensation since Payton is still...
Breaking down Tony Romo's AFC championship game performance, from NBA references to random noises
The Bengals and Chiefs played an epic AFC championship game that had everything you'd hope for as a viewer: great QB performances, big plays, a little bit of controversy and plenty of talking points. What it may not have had, though, was top-tier commentary and analysis. Tony Romo is no...
NFL Pro Bowl date, time, rosters & more to watch 2023 skills challenges, flag football game in Las Vegas
The NFL Pro Bowl is going to look different this year. Rather than an exhibition game, the league is doing a showcase of sorts, with flag football being the flagship event, so to speak. The AFC will be coached by Peyton Manning and the NFC will be coached by Eli...
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Pro Bowl, Super Bowl 57
The NFL playoffs are nearly complete with the Super Bowl 57 matchup now set. "Monday Night Football" has become a staple not just in the regular season, but in the early rounds of the postseason, as well. Over the last few years, the NFL has instituted an additional "MNF" game for the playoffs.
Empire State Building lights up in Eagles colors after NFC championship game win, angering New Yorkers everywhere
New Yorkers, this will make you throw up your baconeggandcheese. There are few city-to-city rivalries that trump the general dislike that New York and Philadelphia sports teams have for one another. In general, the personalities of the two towns are not copacetic (even if they're more alike than its denizens care to admit).
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
Why MLB The Show '23 selection of Marlins' Jazz Chisholm as cover of video game was met with debate
On Monday, Marlins infielder (soon to be outfielder) Jazz Chisholm was selected as the next cover athlete for the long-running, critically acclaimed baseball video game series. Chisholm became the 17th player to grace the box art, and the first Miami (or Florida) Marlin to make it to the front:. Being...
