ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken Antique Show returns in February

By SHANA DONAHUE sdonahue@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cvhr_0kV1bP5E00

Everything old is new again when the Aiken Antique Show returns for its 23rd year.

Featuring vendors offering everything from vintage garden pieces and antique furniture to paintings, jewelry and rugs, this year’s show will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Aiken Center for the Arts.

The Aiken Antique Show is the largest fundraising event for the Aiken Center for the Arts, and proceeds help to support access to the arts, art education, cultural activities and exhibits, according to the ACA website.

The event enables the arts center to fund scholarships for classes, camps, programs and art instruction as well as help with the center’s day-to-day operations, the website states.

Show and sale

The show and sale will kick off with a Cocktails and Collectors’ Preview Party on Thursday, Feb. 2. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the party gives attendees the opportunity to preview and purchase items and meet the vendors.

Cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Tickets to the preview party are $50 for ACA members and $60 for non-members and include admission to the show.

The Aiken Antique Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Currently over 20 vendors are scheduled to participate. Among this year's vendors are Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques, The Silk Purse, Heirloom Antiques, Enchanted and McDonough Fine Art.

Tickets are $20 per person for the duration of the show and can be purchased at the Aiken Center for the Arts or online at aikenantiqueshow.com.

Lectures

Two lectures will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the Aiken Antique Show.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Rebecca Wesson Darwin, co-founder and CEO of Garden & Gun, will give a lecture titled “Coming Home.”

On Saturday, Feb. 4, a lecture titled “Tools of the Trade” will be given by Kirk Moore, a landscape architect and garden historian at Oakleaf Highlands.

Tickets to the lectures are $25 and include same day admission to the sale.

Collector's Cafe

The Collector’s Café is also returning, and will offer soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Drinks and desserts will be sold from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday will close out the show with a Bloody Mary bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aiken Center for the Arts

Aiken Center for the Arts' mission is to inspire, engage and educate by providing unique visual and performing arts experiences for all ages, according to its website.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.

The Aiken Center for the Arts is located at 122 Laurens St. S.W.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edgefieldadvertiser.com

THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS COLLECTING BAGS OF LOVE FOR EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS!!

THE EDGEFIELD COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS COUNCIL STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS WILL DELIVER ALL DONATED GIFT BAGS DURING THE WEEK OF VALENTINE’S DAY! THERE ARE PLENTY OF SENIORS IN OUR COMMUNITY LIVING ALONE AND DEPENDENT ON COMMUNITY AGENCIES FOR FOOD, SOCIALIZATION, AND BASIC HUMAN CONTACT. ECSCC STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS DISTRIBUTE THE “BAGS OF LOVE” COLLECTED FROM GENEROUS COMMUNITY FOLKS THROUGHOUT OUR AREA. THIS EVENT BRIGHTENS THEIR DAY, WARMS THEIR HEARTS, AND SHOWS THEM THEY ARE CARED ABOUT AND LOVED!!!
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken 11-year-old creates egg business to save for gaming computer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up, kids pick up starter jobs like cutting the grass or selling lemonade, but we found a kid who is turning his chickens into profit. “I love my chickens, and I love my business that I’ve started,” said Faolan Williams. 11-year-old Williams turned...
AIKEN, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation breathes new life into historic West Columbia funeral home location

West Columbia – McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, a family-owned funeral and cremation service company based in Charleston, announces its expansion into the historic State Street Chapel of West Columbia and is now open for business. Many will remember this location as the original Thompson Funeral Home, located at 200 State Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Local business owner gives back to support horses, mental health

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local business owner in Aiken is working to give back to two local non-profits by selling a special t-shirt. It benefits Aiken Equine Rescue and Mental Health America. The owner of White Rose Eclectics chose the charities after seeing the impact the pandemic had on...
AIKEN, SC
tourcounsel.com

Augusta Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Augusta Mall is a two level super-regional shopping mall in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It is one of the largest malls in the state of Georgia, and it is the largest mall in the Augusta metropolitan area. The anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Dillard's, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
AUGUSTA, GA
columbiabusinessreport.com

Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location

Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Aiken, South Carolina

Places to visit in Aiken, SC. Aiken, South Carolina, is an excellent place for travelers to explore. It’s located between Augusta and Columbia and offers many things to do. From historic sites to outdoor recreation, it has plenty to offer. Aiken was founded in 1835 and named after William Aiken, a president of the South Carolina Railroad.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia

People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta dog mom pleads for answers after dog found dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta dog mom is offering a big reward for anyone with answers about the death of her dog. “The relationship I had with her, I’ve never had with a human ever. It was love without agendas,” said Tracy Jenkins. On Dec. 28, Jenkins...
AUGUSTA, GA
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
7K+
Followers
174
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy