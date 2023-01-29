Aiken Antique Show returns in February

Everything old is new again when the Aiken Antique Show returns for its 23rd year.

Featuring vendors offering everything from vintage garden pieces and antique furniture to paintings, jewelry and rugs, this year’s show will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Aiken Center for the Arts.

The Aiken Antique Show is the largest fundraising event for the Aiken Center for the Arts, and proceeds help to support access to the arts, art education, cultural activities and exhibits, according to the ACA website.

The event enables the arts center to fund scholarships for classes, camps, programs and art instruction as well as help with the center’s day-to-day operations, the website states.

Show and sale

The show and sale will kick off with a Cocktails and Collectors’ Preview Party on Thursday, Feb. 2. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the party gives attendees the opportunity to preview and purchase items and meet the vendors.

Cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served.

Tickets to the preview party are $50 for ACA members and $60 for non-members and include admission to the show.

The Aiken Antique Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Currently over 20 vendors are scheduled to participate. Among this year's vendors are Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques, The Silk Purse, Heirloom Antiques, Enchanted and McDonough Fine Art.

Tickets are $20 per person for the duration of the show and can be purchased at the Aiken Center for the Arts or online at aikenantiqueshow.com.

Lectures

Two lectures will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday as part of the Aiken Antique Show.

On Friday, Feb. 3, Rebecca Wesson Darwin, co-founder and CEO of Garden & Gun, will give a lecture titled “Coming Home.”

On Saturday, Feb. 4, a lecture titled “Tools of the Trade” will be given by Kirk Moore, a landscape architect and garden historian at Oakleaf Highlands.

Tickets to the lectures are $25 and include same day admission to the sale.

Collector's Cafe

The Collector’s Café is also returning, and will offer soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Drinks and desserts will be sold from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday will close out the show with a Bloody Mary bar from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aiken Center for the Arts

Aiken Center for the Arts' mission is to inspire, engage and educate by providing unique visual and performing arts experiences for all ages, according to its website.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit aikencenterforthearts.org.

The Aiken Center for the Arts is located at 122 Laurens St. S.W.