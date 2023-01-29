We got him. The Houston Texans did a fantastic thing and were able to convince DeMeco Ryans to become the next Houston Texans coach. If you were wondering, the lead up and reaction to the announcement had the little community of writers buzzing like a group of school girls when the new boy in school walks into their class. I can tell you first hand Vballretired was giggling in his lil chair, which ostensibly turned into a maniacal laughter that was Plankton-esque .

