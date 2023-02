GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jenna Guyer scored a career-high 16 points as the Green Bay Phoenix women's basketball team soundly defeated IUPUI 76-54 on Monday night. The win was the 783rd of head coach Kevin Borseth's coaching career, which ties him for 20th-most wins in NCAA women's basketball history.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO