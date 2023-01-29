ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs close January with 85-62 loss at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. - The Fresno State men's basketball team was unable to overcome a slow start and suffered an 85-62 road loss to the Wyoming Cowboys on Tuesday night at Arena-Auditorium. Fresno State (7-14, 3-7 Mountain West) never led in the contest, which saw Wyoming (7-14, 2-7 MW) take advantage...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

McCann and Wade announced in new roles

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford announced changes to the football coaching staff on Tuesday, naming Pat McCann the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator and Matt Wade the team's quarterbacks coach. McCann will remain with the wide receivers, the position group that he coached in 2022. McCann and Wade...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs trek to Laramie to take on Cowboys

UP NEXT: at UNLV (Feb. 3), vs. San Jose State (Feb. 7), at Nevada (Feb. 10) Fresno State entered the 2022-23 season bringing back eight returners, which includes four seniors in Jemarl Baker, Jordan Campbell, Anthony Holland and Isaiah Hill along with juniors Destin Whitaker, Donavan Yap and Leo Colimerio and sophomore Steven Vasquez.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs announce additions to Class of 2023

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford announced two signees, and six mid-year additions, for the 2023 class on Wednesday. Fresno State completed its 2023 signing class on Wednesday, bringing the class to 24 total additions. Fresno State added eight new faces to its 2023 class in the...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy