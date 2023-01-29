MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The 2023 Middle Tennessee baseball season kicks off officially this week with the annual Groundhog Day Luncheon, set a day after Ground Hog Day on Friday, February 3 this year. Come join us in the Student Union Ballroom at 11:30 a.m. for the traditional start of...

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO