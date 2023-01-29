Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
myprimetimenews.com
Handyman Connection offers ‘Aging in Place’ service for seniors
Work outside and around the house gets harder the older you get — especially if you don’t have loved ones nearby who can help you on a whim. Handyman Connection — a growing franchise providing quality workmanship and services from plumbing to carpentry — is opening two locations in Brighton and Parker, Colorado. More important for your readers, they offer a comprehensive service called ‘Aging in Place’ — handyman services for seniors.
myprimetimenews.com
Denver Children’s Theatre Returns to the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center with a Presentation of the Play ‘The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane’
School groups and individuals are invited to enjoy this heartfelt story of a toy who learns about love ~. DENVER, Colo., January 11, 2023 – The JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center has reopened the Denver Children’s Theatre with a presentation of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, a book written by Kate DiCamillo. The play runs on select dates in February and March for school groups and individuals at The Elaine Wolf Theatre. It promises an enchanting, moving and thought-provoking experience for young audiences from elementary to middle school.
slidesandsunshine.com
Candeeland Kids, the NEW Indoor Playground in Colorado!
We are so excited to welcome Candeeland Kids as the newest indoor playground in Colorado! According to their website, “Candeeland inspires the imagination with a 16,000 square-foot extravaganza of good times and exercise, plus climbing walls, ninja course, laser maze, arcade, cafe and candy store!” My daughters and I were invited to visit and all they could say was “Wow!” You are immediately drawn to the fun colors and all of the exciting structures, it was a blast for all of us.
coloradoexpression.com
Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show
The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
myprimetimenews.com
Adams County Launches First Health Department
Commemorates Occasion with Grand Opening Ceremony ~. The Adams County Health Department (ACHD) is proud to announce the official launch and grand opening ceremony of the county’s first ever health department. This new department is responsible for promoting and protecting the health of all residents in Adams County through a variety of programs and services, and believes the successful pursuit of public health requires an understanding of community and a shared future.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Aurora piano prodigy defies the odds
An 11-year-old boy from Aurora is getting a lot of attention for his talent and heart.
Summit Daily News
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders, head football coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
VAIL — Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
coloradohomesmag.com
From Ugly Duckling to Mod Showstopper in Denver’s University Park
It was early 2020, and a 60s-something couple had recently moved to Miami, hoping to dine, shop and experience all the vibrant city had to offer. But when the pandemic shut everything down, a secluded life in a high-rise building overlooking a closed-off beach wasn’t that much fun after all. They decided to look elsewhere to settle, finally choosing Colorado for its abundance of outdoor recreation and the proximity to their home in Breckenridge.
Dine among Tattered Cover book stacks with this hotel’s Valentine’s Day package
The Rally Hotel is offering a couple of Valentine's packages, including one that comes with a special dinner inside the Tattered Cover.Photo byThe Rally Hotel. (Denver, Colo) Located a baseball’s throw from Coors Field, The Rally may be most notably known as a luxury baseball hotel. But it’s also one of Denver’s most romantic stays—especially if you book a room on the sexy eighth floor, which is perched at precisely 5,280 feet (or a mile high).
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Aerial Tramway Closing
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert Heron, who designed and built the historical Estes Park Aerial Tramway in 1955, has decided that we will no longer be able to run the Tramway. Bob Heron managed the tramway until his death in 1999. At that point,...
This Colorado Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the best croissants in every state.
westminstereconomicdevelopment.org
The Ascent in Downtown Westminster Welcoming Three New Businesses
Driving by the Ascent in Downtown Westminster you will notice signage for. Driving by the Ascent in Downtown Westminster you will notice signage for Bonchon, a Korean fried chicken restaurant, DA The Alley, a tea shop with fine teas and handmade tapioca pearls, and Edward Jones financial advisor. Bonchon is anticipated to open within the next month, and DA The Alley and Edward Jones are beginning the tenant finish process.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
coloradoexpression.com
Three Colorado Music Venues That Support Local Musicians
The beautiful state of Colorado is known for many different things, the rocky mountains, numerous hiking spots, the Mile High City and some killer ski slopes. But one thing that is also prominent in Colorado is the overwhelming amount of local talent. From artists to musicians to small business owners, Colorado has it all.
The Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
iheart.com
Colorado Restaurant Named Among The Best In The US
It's that time of the year again! Yelp unveiled its 2023 list of America's "Top 100 Restaurants," according to users. The website states, "We first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
