Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
One football state champion celebrates an impressively large signing class
State football champion Destrehan High School celebrated an impressively large college signing class Wednesday at the school. Included among the 12 players who signed with colleges were quarterback Jai Eugene Jr., who will play defensive back at Tulane, Missouri-bound wideout Daniel Blood and Colorado State-bound offensive lineman Christian Martin. Joining...
NOLA.com
Northshore snaps St. Paul's 19-game district win streak with 65-61 road victory
As the horn sounded at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Northshore's James Bridges slowly made his way to the bench. The senior had just fouled out of the Panthers' physical District 6-5A contest at St. Paul's to the delight of the home crowd. Riding a 19-game district win...
NOLA.com
Notebook: Tulane spring football roster loaded with eight transfer portal players
Tulane posted its spring football roster this week that includes 71 scholarship players. Among them are eight newcomers from the transfer portal, two earlier arrivals from the 2023 freshman class and no room for any pickups when the late signing period begins Wednesday. A year after having phenomenal success in...
NOLA.com
Pearl River's Wadsworth inks with the University of Arkansas at Monticello
Pearl River quarterback Austin Wadsworth’s journey to signing his National Letter of Intent with the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Feb. 1 was a quick one. The senior was on a visit at Louisiana Christian University of the NAIA last week when the NCAA Division II Weevils came calling.
NOLA.com
What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished
With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
NOLA.com
For the first time, LSU didn't add anyone on national signing day — and that's normal
When three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard picked Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon, LSU made history in a way that reinforced how recruiting has changed. For the first time, the Tigers didn't sign any football players on national signing day. Howard was LSU's only remaining target, and the Chicago native from Marist...
NOLA.com
Alexis Morris' career-high 31 points help LSU women stave off Tennessee, remain unbeaten
Unranked Tennessee gave unbeaten and No. 3 LSU all it wanted, but the Tigers held off a final push for a 76-68 victory Monday in front of 15,157, the largest Pete Maravich Assembly Center crowd since seating was reconfigured in 2005. Alexis Morris had a career-high 31 points and Angel...
NOLA.com
LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss
On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
NOLA.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 110 near Scenic Highway, according to L'Jean...
NOLA.com
Marc Broussard, Cowboy Mouth to headline third annual Gatesfest
South Louisiana’s festival schedule continues to stack up, y’all, with events new, old and in between seemingly announcing dates and lineups on a daily basis. Take, for example, Gatesfest, the three-year-old Metairie music and food festival which will take place April 2. Organizers Wednesday announced an impressive lineup...
NOLA.com
Travis Hill is only school in New Orleans to earn 'comeback campus' label
When an official from the Department of Education asked Byron Goodwin, director of Travis Hill School in New Orleans, what he considered imperative for educating students who are incarcerated, Goodwin answered simply: “It’s empathy.”. “We don’t see kids as their charges,” Goodwin said. “I tell people, 'I don’t...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
NOLA.com
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy headline new Re:SET series in New Orleans City Park in June
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy will headline a new three-day music festival coming to City Park in June. The Re:SET Concert Series, which is presented by AEG Presents with New Orleans' Winter Circle Productions, will feature LCD Soundsystem with Jamie xx, IDLES and Big Freedia on June 9; boygenius (the indie supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) with Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange on June 10; and Steve Lacy with James Blake, Toro y Moi and Foushee on June 11.
NOLA.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
NOLA.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
NOLA.com
At least 5,000 early childhood spots for low income New Orleans families next year
Five thousand children in New Orleans will have access to free spots at early childhood education centers next school year — including 1,000 new seats funded by the property tax Orleans Parish voters approved last year. Families who meet the income threshold can apply for a spot for their...
NOLA.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
NOLA.com
7th Ward church, an incubator of New Orleans jazz, wins $100,000 grant to rebuild
Perseverance Hall, a New Orleans jazz incubator in the early 20th century and a church since 1949, is today a heap of wood and blue siding in the 7th Ward. Damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021, it largely collapsed in August. Now a federal grant delivers new hope of restoring...
NOLA.com
Jeezy and Gucci Mane, RAM, Death Cab, Instigation Fest and more New Orleans events going on Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Legendz of the Streetz is bringing together some of most recognizable names in hip-hop for a tour across the U.S. The tour’s second stop will be in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Smoothie King Center and will feature rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and Cam’ron along with tour stop guests Juvenile and Jucee Froot. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $90 via smoothiekingcenter.com.
NOLA.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
Comments / 0