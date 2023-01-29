ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

NOLA.com

One football state champion celebrates an impressively large signing class

State football champion Destrehan High School celebrated an impressively large college signing class Wednesday at the school. Included among the 12 players who signed with colleges were quarterback Jai Eugene Jr., who will play defensive back at Tulane, Missouri-bound wideout Daniel Blood and Colorado State-bound offensive lineman Christian Martin. Joining...
DESTREHAN, LA
NOLA.com

What national signing day looks like for LSU with the 2023 class nearly finished

With the 2023 class mostly wrapped up during the early signing period, LSU has one target on national signing day Wednesday. Jamel Howard, a three-star defensive tackle from Marist High School in Chicago, will announce his decision in a ceremony at his school. Howard is the No. 129 defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU gymnastics: Updating Olivia Dunne's injury status after the Arkansas loss

On a gray, gloomy Monday in Baton Rouge, LSU gymnastics coach Jay Clark was talking about a silver lining to the clouds. Yes, his Tigers are coming off a fourth loss in five meets Friday, this a 197.475-197.250 loss at Arkansas. But, Clark contended, his Tigers are making progress after posting their second-best score of the season and third straight score of 197-plus, the benchmark for what counts as a top-level score in women’s college gymnastics.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Marc Broussard, Cowboy Mouth to headline third annual Gatesfest

South Louisiana’s festival schedule continues to stack up, y’all, with events new, old and in between seemingly announcing dates and lineups on a daily basis. Take, for example, Gatesfest, the three-year-old Metairie music and food festival which will take place April 2. Organizers Wednesday announced an impressive lineup...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Travis Hill is only school in New Orleans to earn 'comeback campus' label

When an official from the Department of Education asked Byron Goodwin, director of Travis Hill School in New Orleans, what he considered imperative for educating students who are incarcerated, Goodwin answered simply: “It’s empathy.”. “We don’t see kids as their charges,” Goodwin said. “I tell people, 'I don’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy headline new Re:SET series in New Orleans City Park in June

LCD Soundsystem, boygenius and Steve Lacy will headline a new three-day music festival coming to City Park in June. The Re:SET Concert Series, which is presented by AEG Presents with New Orleans' Winter Circle Productions, will feature LCD Soundsystem with Jamie xx, IDLES and Big Freedia on June 9; boygenius (the indie supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus) with Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange on June 10; and Steve Lacy with James Blake, Toro y Moi and Foushee on June 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Jeezy and Gucci Mane, RAM, Death Cab, Instigation Fest and more New Orleans events going on Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Legendz of the Streetz is bringing together some of most recognizable names in hip-hop for a tour across the U.S. The tour’s second stop will be in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Smoothie King Center and will feature rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and Cam’ron along with tour stop guests Juvenile and Jucee Froot. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $90 via smoothiekingcenter.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA

