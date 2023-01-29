Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The Legendz of the Streetz is bringing together some of most recognizable names in hip-hop for a tour across the U.S. The tour’s second stop will be in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 3, at the Smoothie King Center and will feature rappers Jeezy, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Jadakiss and Cam’ron along with tour stop guests Juvenile and Jucee Froot. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $90 via smoothiekingcenter.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO