ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The 24 best players in New York Yankees history

The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

One dark-horse candidate to win the left field job

At first glance, Yankees‘ Oswaldo Cabrera seems to have leverage regarding the starting left-field position. Cabrera is coming off a fantastic defensive campaign over 44 games, enjoying 13 total defensive runs saved and nine defensive runs saved in the outfield, specifically. However, the sample size is generally too small to make generalized predictions, meaning the starting left-field job is open for the taking.
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Former MLB All Star Traded

About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out. Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels Free Agency Rumors: ‘Strong Interest’ In Zack Britton, Not Pursuing Gary Sanchez

The Los Angeles Angels have had a busy offseason in terms of roster additions, signing All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, reliever Carlos Estévez, infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Brett Phillips, while acquiring slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela in trades. With the start of 2023 Spring Training...
New York Post

Jeff McNeil awaits car from Francisco Lindor as he savors Mets contract

Jeff McNeil officially received his contract extension from the Mets on Tuesday, but now awaits an important accessory that would complete his offseason. Promised a car by teammate Francisco Lindor if McNeil won the batting title last season, the Mets second baseman still hasn’t received his prize after leading the National League with a .326 batting average in 2022. McNeil recently sent Lindor a video of cars that had caught his attention and received acknowledgment from the shortstop. “He said they were nice cars,” McNeil said at a Citi Field press conference. “They were one brand of a very nice [car].” McNeil’s car may...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Mets’ Pete Alonso earns massive payday via projected extension

Just days after the New York Mets extended the contract of one young core player, Jeff McNeil, all the attention has now turned to Pete Alonso. The Mets slugger is coming off a huge year in which he led the National League in RBIs and made his second All-Star game. Alonso just turned 28 in December and, as a second-round draft pick of the Mets in 2016, is now heading into year five with the club at the major league level.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy