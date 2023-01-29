SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The dog days of conference season are upon us, meaning the preseason watchlists are being trimmed. Notre Dame’s Olivia Miles is holding strong. On Monday, Miles was announced as one of 10 finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the nation’s top point guard. She was featured on the preseason watch list as well.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO