Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region. The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
hometownstations.com
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
hometownstations.com
Superior Foundation Announces Fifth Year of Scholarship Program
Press Release from the Superior Foundation: LIMA, OH—The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply. “We are excited to...
hometownstations.com
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
hometownstations.com
The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month
Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
hometownstations.com
State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather. The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department hopes traffic control trailer will help remind drivers to slow down
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.
hometownstations.com
Lima Senior DECA students host a silent disco at Unity Elementary School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco. Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
Multiple departments respond to Piqua house fire
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were called to a house fire in Piqua shortly after noon on Sunday. According to Miami County Dispatch, crews with the Piqua Fire Department were called to the 400 block of West Ash Street in Piqua for a reported fire. Authorities said no injuries were reported. According to our partners […]
hometownstations.com
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
hometownstations.com
Over 700 sophomores check out what Apollo Career Center has to offer during 411 Blast event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school sophomores get the 411 on Apollo Career Center at this year's 411 Blast. Over 700 students attended the 411 Blast, exploring the different programs Apollo has to offer. Each attendee was to pick their top two programs and spend an hour in each getting to know more about the program, instructors, and what it's like to be a student at the Apollo Career Center.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
Comments / 0