Fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics welcomes fifth-ranked UCLA to the Jon M. Huntsman Center this Friday, Feb. 3, for a top-five Pac-12 clash. Introductions for the Utes and Bruins begin at 6:45 p.m. MT with the highly anticipated meet airing on ESPN2. The meet marks Utah's third regular season meet broadcast on an ESPN network, which is the most in program history. Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke, and Samantha Peszek will be on the call for ESPN2 once again for the Utes.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO