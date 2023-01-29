Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
utahutes.com
Utah’s Divers Preparing for Air Force Diving Invite
SALT LAKE CITY – After putting together a weekend that included some of their best performances of the season, the University of Utah diving team will be attempting to stay sharp at the Air Force Diving Invite, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 2-4 at the Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo.
utahutes.com
Incoming XC Freshman Annastasia Peters Named Gatorade Idaho Girls Player of the Year
CHICAGO – Utah cross country signee Annastasia Peters was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. With the honor, Peter became the first Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year recipient to come from Post Falls High School. She is also first Idaho female to produce multiple sub-17 finishes in the 5k races.
utahutes.com
#4 Utah Hosts #5 UCLA for Top-Five Clash at the Huntsman Center on Friday Night
Fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics welcomes fifth-ranked UCLA to the Jon M. Huntsman Center this Friday, Feb. 3, for a top-five Pac-12 clash. Introductions for the Utes and Bruins begin at 6:45 p.m. MT with the highly anticipated meet airing on ESPN2. The meet marks Utah's third regular season meet broadcast on an ESPN network, which is the most in program history. Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke, and Samantha Peszek will be on the call for ESPN2 once again for the Utes.
utahutes.com
Three-Game Homestand Begins for Men's Basketball with Stanford Thursday Night
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men's basketball returns home to the friendly confines of the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a three-game homestand starting with the Stanford Cardinal this Thursday, Feb. 2. Roxy Bernstein will have the call alongside Don MacLean as the Runnin' Utes look to record...
utahutes.com
Norbye Takes Giant Slalom at Abbreviated MSU Invitational
BOZEMAN, Mont. – Utah's Kaja Norbye won the first women's giant slalom run at the Montana State Invitational, but the second run as well as the men's giant slalom was cancelled due to conditions on Tuesday at Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Wednesday's giant slalom races have also been cancelled.
