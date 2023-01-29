TROY, N.Y. - The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its annual All-Academic Team and individual awards and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's and women's cross country programs and student-athletes from both teams earned recognition once again. The men's team finished the fall semester with a 3.26 grade point average, while the women's was 3.29. This is the 15th straight time the men have been honored and the 14th consecutive for the women. John Lynch is the head coach for both squads.

