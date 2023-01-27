Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Match Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
Caterpillar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.45 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.86 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
Imperial Oil: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.27 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $2.11 per share. The oil and gas and petroleum products company posted revenue of $10.65 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts....
MySanAntonio
Ryanair: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported profit of $206.4 million in its fiscal third quarter. The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share. The airline posted revenue of $2.36 billion in...
