Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Cowboys Promise to Draft a New QB - But What About Promise to Dak?
The Dallas Cowboys are promising to pick a QB in this NFL Draft while also promising long-term faith in Dak Prescott. Can both be true?
Trevon Diggs Contract Talks? Cowboys Free Agent CBs: Sign Peterson?
Trevon Diggs is now eligible for a contract extension. And a potential Cowboys free agent target in 2021, Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson, is set to enter free agency. Time to move?
Bears trade back with Raiders to acquire impressive haul in new mock draft
The Bears are sitting pretty atop the 2023 NFL draft, where they’re not looking to select a quarterback. That gives them plenty of leverage, especially as there are a number of teams desperate to find their franchise quarterback. GM Ryan Poles should have no shortage of suitors for that...
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
Yardbarker
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Yardbarker
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
bvmsports.com
Ranking the top 5 offensive coordinator candidates for Cowboys
DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore, who served in that role for the team from 2019-2022. Moore’s final game as the Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing divisional-round playoff loss to the...
Giants Rookie Class Rewind: A Lot of Potential
Let’s take a look at how each rookie from the Giants 2022 draft class fared in their first seasons.
Yardbarker
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
Cowboys LB Review: Sign Vander Esch, Start Damone Clark?
The Dallas Cowboys defense was stellar this season with Leighton Vander Esch leading the way for the linebacker group.
Cowboys Mock: Micah Parsons 2.0 in Georgia's Nolan Smith?
The Dallas Cowboys secured one of their best draft picks in recent franchise memory by taking Micah Parsons in 2021, but maybe they can the next best thing in the upcoming draft.
Yardbarker
New York Giants have to make decisions on 3 wide receivers hitting free agency
The New York Giants have a slew of wide receivers set to become free agents this offseason. The wide receiver position is one of great need for Big Blue. Injuries decimated the Giants’ receiving corps during the 2022 season, propelling backup players into the starting lineup. The Giants will need to decide whether or not to extend three of their free-agent wide receivers this offseason as they bolster their offense for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
Yardbarker
This proposed Patriots-Texans trade sends Brandin Cooks to New England
The New England Patriots could be in the market for some wide receiver help this off-season. Their offense could use an infusion of talent after what was a disappointing season overall for the offense under the eyes of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Having Bill O’Brien back in the mix...
Breaking: Kellen Moore Lands New Job On Monday
It didn't take former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore very long to find a new NFL job. Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers fired Joe Brady after losing to the Jaguars in the first round of the AFC Playoffs. ...
Commanders LB Review: Jamin Davis Steps Up, Free Agent Upgrades Coming?
The Washington Commanders linebacker unit had an indifferent season, with a host of free agents potentially providing a chance for a significant upgrade.
Comments / 0