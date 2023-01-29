ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft

Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
bvmsports.com

Ranking the top 5 offensive coordinator candidates for Cowboys

DALLAS (BVM) – The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new offensive coordinator after agreeing to mutually part ways with Kellen Moore, who served in that role for the team from 2019-2022. Moore’s final game as the Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing divisional-round playoff loss to the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

New York Giants have to make decisions on 3 wide receivers hitting free agency

The New York Giants have a slew of wide receivers set to become free agents this offseason. The wide receiver position is one of great need for Big Blue. Injuries decimated the Giants’ receiving corps during the 2022 season, propelling backup players into the starting lineup. The Giants will need to decide whether or not to extend three of their free-agent wide receivers this offseason as they bolster their offense for the 2023 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Kellen Moore Lands New Job On Monday

It didn't take former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore very long to find a new NFL job.  Moore is set to become the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers.  The Chargers fired Joe Brady after losing to the Jaguars in the first round of the AFC Playoffs.  ...

