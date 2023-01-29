Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help
The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023
Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard wants Clippers to trade for 2 former teammates
The Clippers will be looking for an upgrade and NBA trade rumors say Kawhi Leonard is encouraging them to trade for a former teammate of his. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Kawhi Leonard has it made clear to Clippers management that he wants an upgrade at guard. Specifically, he wants one of his old teammates — either Kyle Lowry or Fred VanVleet.
This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
Former Packer Jamaal Williams adds more fuel to the 'Aaron Rodgers to the Jets' fire
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be the talk of this offseason. Will he retire? Will he decide he wants to come back and play for his 19th NFL season? Even if he wants to come back, will the Packers decide to trade him in an effort to finally give Jordan Love a shot?
NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West
All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind
DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen
Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Eric Bieniemy will reportedly come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus
For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
