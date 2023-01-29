ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Raptors Trade Gets LeBron James More Help

The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans across the league will be eager to see what their team does, leading up to February 9th. Of course, there will be more eyes on some teams than others. Some teams will be widely expected to make significant upgrades. On the other hand, some may be helping them do the upgrading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Jamaal Williams thinks he knows where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2023

Will Aaron Rodgers retire? Will he end up sticking around with the Green Bay Packers? Will he end up asking to be traded before the 2023 season? Well, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams thinks he has an answer to those questions. As it stands, reports suggest that the Packers are ready to move on from Rodgers and that Rodgers is aware of that. On Tuesday morning, Williams told the crew on Good Morning Football that he has a feeling that Rodgers will end up being traded to the New York Jets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school

Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL GM says Packers could send Aaron Rodgers to AFC West

All signs point to the Green Bay Packers parting ways with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but where the four-time NFL MVP ends up in 2023 is anyone’s guess. However, an anonymous NFL general manager told league insider Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that he believes Rodgers could be reunited with former top receiver Davante Adams in Las Vegas.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Insider: Bills possibly growing 'frustrated' with QB Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s reckless abandon has been well-documented. And while the 26-year-old quarterback is better suited than most to the take the kind of beating he does (he’s 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds), Buffalo Bills insider Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News questions if the team is growing frustrated with the unnecessary beating Allen subjects himself to.
Yardbarker

Former Vikings O-lineman throws Kirk Cousins under the bus

For all of the success that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had in 2022, there’s still a sizeable contingency of people who believe it’s time for Minnesota to move on from the polarizing QB. Count former Vikings offensive lineman Alex Boone among them after his recent remarks on “the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

