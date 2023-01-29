ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

EKU Sports

EKU Football Adds Seven On National Signing Day

RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU head football coach Walt Wells today announced the addition of seven more recruits to the program's 2023 signing class, giving the Colonels 27 newcomers in the class. The new signees consist of two running backs, two tight ends, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, and one...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Two EKU Baseball Players On Perfect Game All-ASUN Team

RICHMOND, Ky. – Two Colonels were chosen to the Preseason ASUN All-Conference Team by Perfect Game – Will King at catcher and Logan Thomason at middle infielder. King, a 5-foot-9 195-pound junior, was a First Team All-ASUN Conference catcher in 2022 and earned a spot on the ASUN All-Tournament Team. He was also on the watch list for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. The New York, New York native batted .313 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 60 RBIs and 31 runs. King tied for seventh in the ASUN in RBIs, was sixth in doubles, 13th in slugging, tied for 15th in home runs, tied for 18th in hits (68) and was 21st in average.
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Walker Tabbed to 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Mid-Season Top 10 List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Antwainette Walker has been tabbed to the 2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Mid-Season Top 10 List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced on Tuesday afternoon. Walker is one of 10 players to be named to the mid-season...
RICHMOND, KY

