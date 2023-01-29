RICHMOND, Ky. – Two Colonels were chosen to the Preseason ASUN All-Conference Team by Perfect Game – Will King at catcher and Logan Thomason at middle infielder. King, a 5-foot-9 195-pound junior, was a First Team All-ASUN Conference catcher in 2022 and earned a spot on the ASUN All-Tournament Team. He was also on the watch list for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award. The New York, New York native batted .313 with 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 60 RBIs and 31 runs. King tied for seventh in the ASUN in RBIs, was sixth in doubles, 13th in slugging, tied for 15th in home runs, tied for 18th in hits (68) and was 21st in average.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO