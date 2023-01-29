Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Zac Taylor’s gets real on Patrick Mahomes late hit penalty in Bengals loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals fell short of the Super Bowl in heartbreaking fashion. A late hit penalty from Joseph Ossai on Patrick Mahomes gave the Kansas City Chiefs enough field position to kick the game-winning field goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the loss. While the...
In-state quarterback commits to Vols as preferred walk-on
Three-star quarterback Ryan Damron committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Tuesday afternoon, the product of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee announced on social media. Damron picked the Vols over a scholarship offer to East Tennessee State coming off a weekend visit to Tennessee. "I've been wanting to...
247Sports
USC makes pair of preferred walk-on offers to Calabasas running back King Miller, lineman Kaylon Miller
USC football issued a pair of preferred walk-on offers out of Calabasas High School to three-star 2023 running back King Miller and three-star 2023 defensive lineman Kaylon Miller on Monday evening. The 6-foot, 200-pound Miller is the No. 143 ranking running back in the 247Sports rankings. He put on a...
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
Breaking down Nebraska's Class of 2023 | National Signing Day
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Blair Angulo take a look at Matt Rhule's first recruiting class at Nebraska.
247Sports
Urban Meyer ranks college football's top five jobs, omits Alabama and explains why
College football's best jobs all have similar strengths as revenue-producing and talent-acquiring programs of grandeur with a proven track record of success. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agrees with many of the factors and added location to the mix in his of the nation's best jobs on the recent CBS Sports "All Things Covered" podcast.
DeBoer's class has a chance to put Washington back on the map | National Signing Day
247Sports' Greg Biggins & Brandon Huffman break down another successful recruiting year for Kalen DeBoer and the Washington Huskies.
Wolverines dominating 247Sports Crystal Ball for top target heading into announcement
With all nine 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions in their favor, Michigan appears to be in full control to grab 2024 four-star defensive back Jacob Oden as he is set to make a verbal commitment on Thursday. The Wolverines are battling Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Tennessee for the Harper...
Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know
As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
Caldwell signs with Carolina
Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class
Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
Chimdy Onoh picks Penn State: Reviewing Lions' recent history of rare February Signing Day additions
Through five installments of college football's traditional February National Signing Day since the NCAA implemented a December signing period in 2017, Penn State added only seven total prospects. The Nittany Lions claimed No. 8 on Wednesday, making Top247 offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh a rare "late" addition to their 2023 recruiting class.
QB Brock Glenn on learning FSU's offense, picking a coaching staff that 'believes in my talents'
TALLAHASSEE -- Quarterback Brock Glenn met with local reporters on Wednesday to conduct his first interview since signing with Florida State. Glenn discussed his decision to pick FSU after a prior commitment to Ohio State, learning Mike Norvell's offense, adjusting to college life, and more. "A coaching staff that believes...
WSU's Daiyan Henley turning heads at Senior Bowl
WASHINGTON STATE LINEBACKER Daiyan Henley has been turning heads through the first two days of practice for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henley, in particular on Wednesday, was named one of the day's winners on multiple tweets by those in attendance. Henley officially measured in at 6-0 7/16, 230...
Four-star JUCO edge James Jennette commits to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day
After a recruitment that lasted just a few weeks, College of the Canyons defensive end James Jennette has found his new home with the Virginia Tech Hokies, giving his commitment and signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. The 6-foot 5-inch, 225-pound prospect announced his commitment after an official...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs football National Signing Day HQ
The Georgia Bulldogs put together an outstanding 2023 signing class in December by getting 25 prospects to officially put pen to paper. While a lot of the Bulldogs’ work on this year’s class is finished, today stands as another opportunity to add to it. Wednesday is the traditional...
College football's former 5-star recruits with something to prove in 2023: D.J. Uiagalelei headlines list
Five-star players are often the highlight of every college football recruiting class. There are only 32 five-star prospects in each year's Top247, and they represent the best of the best out of thousands of high school stars that sign with programs during each recruiting cycle. But just because a prospect is ranked as a five star does not guarantee success at the collegiate level.
Breaking down the TCU's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at TCU's class of 2023, coming off an appearance in the National Championship game.
247Sports
