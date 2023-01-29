ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

In-state quarterback commits to Vols as preferred walk-on

Three-star quarterback Ryan Damron committed to Tennessee as a preferred walk-on Tuesday afternoon, the product of Henry County High School in Paris, Tennessee announced on social media. Damron picked the Vols over a scholarship offer to East Tennessee State coming off a weekend visit to Tennessee. "I've been wanting to...
PARIS, TN
247Sports

Urban Meyer ranks college football's top five jobs, omits Alabama and explains why

College football's best jobs all have similar strengths as revenue-producing and talent-acquiring programs of grandeur with a proven track record of success. Former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agrees with many of the factors and added location to the mix in his of the nation's best jobs on the recent CBS Sports "All Things Covered" podcast.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Signing Day primer for the Huskers: The five names to know

As the new order of college football recruiting goes, there doesn't tend to be as much drama attached to the sequel. But that doesn't mean Signing Day Part Deux can't provide some bang for Nebraska football even if the tension is reduced from the road race that was December's early signing day period. The Huskers expect to officially grow their roster some more in the day(s) ahead, with four January commits anticipated to sign and one athlete out of Colorado to keep your eye on.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Caldwell signs with Carolina

Wide receiver Elijah Caldwell made it official with the South Carolina Gamecocks on National Signing Day. Caldwell, a three-star out of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., committed to coach Shane Beamer before the end of an official visit in January. Caldwell, who sent in his National Letter of Intent before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, committed to West Virginia last summer before he backed off of that pledge in December.
ROCK HILL, SC
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: How Oregon swooped into USC's back yard to land Pac-12's best recruiting class

Lincoln Riley came to USC armed with a flashy slogan: “Take back the West.” Oregon and Dan Lanning had other plans. Oregon’s sparkling No. 8-rated recruiting class is the best in the Pac-12 by a wide margin. USC checks in second in the Pac-12 and No. 12 nationally. USC might have one five-star recruit in the Class of 2023, but Oregon reeled in 19 four-star recruits — the second-most in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WSU's Daiyan Henley turning heads at Senior Bowl

WASHINGTON STATE LINEBACKER Daiyan Henley has been turning heads through the first two days of practice for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Henley, in particular on Wednesday, was named one of the day's winners on multiple tweets by those in attendance. Henley officially measured in at 6-0 7/16, 230...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day talks QB battle, Georgia's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr., National Signing Day

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day met with the media Wednesday for the first time since the Buckeyes' narrow loss to Georgia in last season's College Football Playoff, a 42-41 defeat that leaves the program with unfinished business heading into 2023. Day touched on a variety of topics during 2023 National Signing Day, ahead of camp, including his team's quarterback situation in the post-C.J. Stroud era, Georgia's debatable hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the playoff semifinal and injuries that will affect his team this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football's former 5-star recruits with something to prove in 2023: D.J. Uiagalelei headlines list

Five-star players are often the highlight of every college football recruiting class. There are only 32 five-star prospects in each year's Top247, and they represent the best of the best out of thousands of high school stars that sign with programs during each recruiting cycle. But just because a prospect is ranked as a five star does not guarantee success at the collegiate level.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

