Cranford, NJ

Cranford Recap: Garrison Set to Close, Library Programs, Special Screening & More

By Jen Glackin
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

CRANFORD, NJ - Here's your chance to catch up on this week's local news.

CRANFORD


Vinny's Pizza & Pasta Cranford Athletes of the Week: Hope Williams & Shane Kanterman


The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support


Two Cranford Residents Share Their Unique Musical Talents at the Library, Plus More Adult Programs Planned for February


NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater


Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Dramatic Club's 'The Twelfth Night' Takes Shakespeare to the Disco


Cranford Jaycees Host Blood Drive During National Blood Donor Month


TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll


Restaurant Week Starts Sunday January 29

UNION COUNTY


The Lab Restaurant in Kenilworth Set to Close After Five Years


Man Dies After Assault at Nursing Home in Westfield, Police Investigating


Warming Center Increases Options For Growing Homeless Population in Union County


What Does a Union County Commissioner Do?

NEW JERSEY


New Brunswick Will Be Home to First Mexican Consulate in New Jersey


Authorities Investigating Homicide at Nursing Home in South Plainfield


Bill That Would Force Telemarketers to Explain Why They're Calling in 30 Seconds Advances in Trenton

TAPinto.net

Exciting News from Aging Well West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Luna Stage has added a special matinée of its production, Torn Asunder, as an exclusive event for older adults in West Orange and surrounding communities, on Thursday, February 16 at 1:00 p.m.. Tickets are on sale at a reduced price of $15 per person. The deadline to register to attend is February 9. Please call Noelia Perez at (973) 325-4106 for reduced-price tickets. Torn Asunder is a play written and directed by two female African-American actresses and playwrights. The play dramatizes true stories of formerly enslaved African-Americans in Prince George’s County, Maryland seeking to overcome vestiges of slavery to reconnect with their families. The play is especially poignant as we review our past and contemplate our future and helps celebrate Black History Month. The township of West Orange will also offer free jitney service from West Orange Town Hall for residents. Luna Stage is ADA accessible, including bathrooms on the ground level, but limited parking is available at the theater. With advance notice, front-row seating on the ground level can accommodate wheelchairs. Otherwise, seats are for typical theater seating. Large-print programs are available to optimize the experience in viewing this production.      
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Girl's Hike Planning for this Weekend

SOMERSET, NJ - If you know a girl in grades k-12 and want to get some fresh air while viewing the beauty of Franklin Township read on. Local Girl Scout Molly Hauss will be leading a hike sponsored by the Franklin Township Trails Advisory Committee, this Sunday at 12:45 pm.  Read announcement below from township for location details and registration information: Hey girls, do you want to get outside and have some fun? This is a great way! The hike is being led by local Girl Scout, Molly Hauss, and sponsored by the Franklin Township Trails Advisory Committee. Each girl will get one free hiking guidebook...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto January: Cranford's Top 5 & More

CRANFORD, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are just some of the stories you may have missed. Top 5 Articles The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Cranford Planning Board Makes Decision on 750 Walnut Application In Her Own Words: Cranford's Bernie Wagenblast Comes Out as Transgender Cranford Mom and Widow Shares Story in Hopes of Helping Others Battling Cancer NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater More Cranford News TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Union County Teen Helps Cranford Kids Learn to Code Cranford's Station House is a Top Recommended Breakfast & Brunch Spot in Union County Two Upcoming Events Planned for Downtown Cranford Cranford Police Chief Makes Statement on the Killing of Tyre Nichols
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vivid Night Nearby as Improv Troupe Takes Show on the Road, Feb. 3

SUMMIT, NJ - Vivid Stage's house Improv troupe is taking its show on the road. 'The Flip Side' will perform at the Madison Community Arts Center on February 3, beginning at 8 p.m. Based on Improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, 'The Flip Side' offers a unique spin on short-form Improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience. 'The Flip Side' features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty and Emaline Williams. Tickets are $20, and $15 for students 25 and younger.  For touchless advance ticket purchases, visit madison-arts-and-culture-alliance.ticketleap.com/the-flip-side-02-23/. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Madison Community Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. The Madison Community Arts Center is located at 10 Kings Road in Madison.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Reinheimer Park Improvements, Change to Nutley Library HVAC, Liability Insurance Requirement, announced at BOC Meeting

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Commissioners announced pending improvements to Reinheimer Park with a grant application during the Tuesday, Jan. 17 Board of Commissioners meeting. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.  Ordinances Revenue and Finance Commissioner Thomas J. Evans introduced Ordinance No. 3508 to add Chapter 428  — “Licensing And Business Regulations” Section 428-1 Business Insurance Registration to the township code.  According to Evans the ordinance is required due to a change in the New Jersey state law. It requires businesses and rental property owners to maintain a minimum level of liability insurance. Additionally, municipalities are required...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Jersey Grants $38 Million to Target Lead Paint

MARLTON – A total of $5.5 million will be used to remediate homes in Camden and Burlington counties built before 1978 that may have lead-based paint, a severe danger to the health and development of children, Gov. Phil Murphy announced here on Wednesday. Murphy said that more than $38 million will go to 20 organizations across the state to identify and remediate paint in some of the 1.8 million homes built before lead-based paint was banned 45 years ago. The 20 groups with the funding cover an area that has 4,537 children with elevated levels of lead in their blood, the governor...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Studio Montclair to Host 'Rhythm & Blues' Black History Month Exhibition, Feb. 2

MONTCLAIR, NJ - In recognition of Black History Month, Studio Montclair, Inc. will host an exhibition that explores the visual artist's impressions of the rhythm and blues musical traditions while celebrating the confluence between music and art in all of its varied manifestations. Paintings, drawings, mixed media, electronic, and digital works of art are all included. Entitled, "Rhythm & Blues," the first show of the new year, will open on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Studio Montclair (SMI) is located at 127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ. The artist member organization provides exhibiting opportunities to our emerging, established, and underrepresented artists. According to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Asbury Park plans events in observance of Black History Month

ASBURY PARK, NJ — In observance of Black History Month which takes place each February, events are planned throughout the city honoring and celebrating African American history and culture.  Black History Month has been observed in the United States since 1976 to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of Black people and to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled against adversity to build their individual lives, families and communities. At city hall, which is located at One Municipal Plaza and open to the public on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a photography display of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Fort Lee Jewish Community Center finalizes synagogue sale

The Fort Lee Jewish Community Center on Monday said it completed the sale of the synagogue property in Fort Lee to God’s Flock Christian Fellowship Church of the Nazarene. Cynthia “Mawn” La Terra and Maria Lima of Weichert Commercial Brokerage represented the seller and Jaime Weiss, president of Moonachie- based Weiss Realty, acted as consultant to the seller.
FORT LEE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Clifton Man Arrested for Attempt to Firebomb Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Synagogue

NEWARK, N.J. – A 26-year-old Clifton man was arrested for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, NJ. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger Wednesday. “No one should find that their lives are at risk by exercising their faith,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “The defendant is alleged to have gone to a synagogue in the middle of the night and maliciously attempted to damage and destroy it using a firebomb. Protecting communities of faith and houses of worship is core to this office’s mission. In response to this attempted attack, my office – together with our federal,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 2. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. George St. from Hillcrest Ave. to Harvey Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 10 block Leland Ave. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 3 PM Carlisle Terr. at East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM  Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM  Wiley Ave. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM  803 South Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM  264 Garfield Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM  Watchung Ave. at East 5th St. 8 AM — 3 PM 1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Frank J. Cicarell Academy Students JoinsKean High School Honors Band

Elizabeth, NJ - Seven of Elizabeth's music students from Frank J. Cicarell Academy, in grades 9 through 12, joined the Kean University Wind Ensemble as members of the Kean high school honors band.    These children received a three-day intensive workshop to learn collegiate-level music from Dr. Thomas Connors and instructors from the Kean University Music Department after being nominated by staff members Ms. Foreman and Mr. Bolivar who were impressed with the caliber of the student's musicianship.   Along with other nearby high schools taking part in this event, the concert was held on Sunday, January 29th at the Enlow Recital Hall.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free Gun Locks Available Through Mercer County Sheriff

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler wants to make sure that firearms are safety stored especially in homes with children. That's why he is making free cable gunlocks available to any Mercer County resident to secure firearms.  "The safe and reliable storage of a firearm is essential to preventing tragic accidents. And, under New Jersey law, a firearm must be secured if there is a minor in the home," said Kemler. Mercer County firearms owners will be able to obtain the gunlocks through a completely anonymous program, with no questions asked. Supplies are limited, however. The free cable-styled locks are being provided through a nationwide Project ChildSafe grant. The locks meet the American Society for Testing and Materials' current strength and safety standards for cable gunlocks.  To obtain a free cable gunlock, contact Mercer County Sheriff's Office - Programs Section at (609) 278-7159 during daytime business hours or email JArmano@mercercounty.org.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town votes to let redevelopment of former Lord & Taylor site move forward

The Westfield Town Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that allows for a downtown redevelopment plan to move forward. It will next go before the Planning Board on Monday night for the board to make a recommendation to the council about whether the proposal is consistent with the Master Plan. If that recommendation happens, the council could vote for final adoption of the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.
WESTFIELD, NJ
