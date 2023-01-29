Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima Senior DECA students host a silent disco at Unity Elementary School
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior DECA students are the life of the party at Unity Elementary School as they host a silent disco. Silent disco is the newest business in collaboration between marketing and audio engineering DECA students. The disco was made possible through an anonymous donor who gifted Lima Senior's DECA program with 300 headsets amongst other equipment. Soon the headsets and DJ capabilities will be available to rent for private and community events.
hometownstations.com
"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th
Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region. The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.
hometownstations.com
Superior Foundation Announces Fifth Year of Scholarship Program
Press Release from the Superior Foundation: LIMA, OH—The Superior Foundation is pleased to announce that it has approved $30,000 in funding to award up to thirty $1,000 scholarships this spring. Any Superior Credit Union member who meets the scholarship eligibility requirements is welcome to apply. “We are excited to...
hometownstations.com
"The Ruta Beggars" visit Liberty Arts Magnet to give students a taste of bluegrass music
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Boston bluegrass band, The Ruta Beggars performed for Lima City's Liberty Arts Magnet School. The Ruta Beggars followed up their performance by guest speaking in today's music classes. The band is made up of 5 members who met while studying at the Berklee College of Music in the American Roots program. The Ruta Beggars' guitarist Micah Nicol is an area local from Wapakoneta who prides himself on sharing the band's love of bluegrass music with younger generations.
hometownstations.com
Several people gather to watch rehabilitated hawk get released in Lima's town square
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was flight day for a special creature in Lima's town square this afternoon. Several people gathered outside the municipal building to watch a Cooper's hawk be released back into the wild. The bird was found on the ground in front of the building back on September 17th. It was taken to "Nature's Nursery" in Whitehouse, Ohio, for rehabilitation. They say it was just dazed and confused after possibly hitting the mirrored windows of the city building. The door was opened on the pen and the hawk took flight heading west through the square. It took a moment to rest in a tree before taking off again. Wildlife officers say this is not unusual.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima hosting workshops to prepare people for civil service test
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Most of the 370 job positions in the City of Lima are obtained through a civil service employee selection process and the city is encouraging people to apply. The city will be hosting workshops to help break down any barriers that people may have in taking...
hometownstations.com
Over 700 sophomores check out what Apollo Career Center has to offer during 411 Blast event
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school sophomores get the 411 on Apollo Career Center at this year's 411 Blast. Over 700 students attended the 411 Blast, exploring the different programs Apollo has to offer. Each attendee was to pick their top two programs and spend an hour in each getting to know more about the program, instructors, and what it's like to be a student at the Apollo Career Center.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools announces the construction of two career tech buildings at former Emerson Schools site
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools announced that they will be building two buildings on the former site of Emerson Schools building lot for their Ag and Outdoor Occupations and Engineering Technology Programs. The cost is nearly 3 million dollars and will be paid for through CARES act fund....
hometownstations.com
The Van Wert Police Department named the February 2023 Agency of the Month
Press Release from the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Law Enforcement Foundation: The Van Wert Police Department was recently named the February 2023 “Agency of the Month” for their outstanding community policing efforts. In 2018, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Law Enforcement Foundation...
hometownstations.com
Four new firefighters sworn in today at Lima City Hall
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An additional four firefighters join the ranks at the Lima Fire Department. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith doing the honors of swearing in the new hires. Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner, fellow firefighters, family, and friends were on hand for the ceremony held at City Hall. Micah Chambers, Courtney Honcell, Joseph Morlino, and Reed Warnement are looking forward to a career at the department and the chief says that they are now at a good number of people at the department.
hometownstations.com
State climatologist speaks to Lima City School students as part of the 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather. The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city. The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
hometownstations.com
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department hopes traffic control trailer will help remind drivers to slow down
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you see it in your neighborhood, someone has complained and the Lima Police Department is working on it. The Lima Police Department's traffic control trailer is out and about in the city and it's gathering information. The trailer clocks the speed vehicles are doing and also keeps track of the time of day and percentage of vehicles that are speeding. Tickets are NOT issued through the trailer data. It's a tool to help slow traffic down and the information gathered is helpful to decide whether increased enforcement is needed in areas where speed has been a concern for residents.
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 02-05-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip/ information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Two-vehicle crash in Mercer County takes the life of a Piqua man
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Authorities in Mercer County investigating that county's second fatal traffic crash of 2023. According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey's Office, first responders were called out to U.S. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Road just after six a.m. Wednesday morning. Deputies found that 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick of Piqua had been headed north on 127 when for an unknown reason he went left of center colliding with a semi driven by 54-year-old Todd Penhorwood of Mt. Victory. Kevin Brunswick was pronounced dead at the scene. Penhorwood was not injured. The Mercer County crash reconstruction team was called to the scene, the crash remains under investigation at this time.
hometownstations.com
Lima Chapter of the NAACP continues to push for all local law enforcement to have body cameras
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Chapter of the NAACP continues their call to equip law enforcement with body cameras in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the alleged hands of five police officers. They say the officers' body cameras, and another camera in the...
hometownstations.com
Case against Cynthia Scanland dismissed by the State of Ohio
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The case against the former Allen County Children Services director will be dismissed if she follows the terms of an agreement. Cynthia Scanland was scheduled to have her trial begin on February 6th. She was facing the charges of three counts of tampering with records, and one count of obstructing official business and dereliction of duty. But the State of Ohio has agreed to dismiss the case if she agrees not to work for any Ohio Children Services offices or for a Job and Family Services that have child protection responsibilities. She is also not allowed to teach in the area of Ohio Child Protective Services. If she is able to follow these stipulations for 10 years, her case will be sealed. If not, the charges will be re-filed against her.
hometownstations.com
Mayor of Spencerville arrested on a charge of pandering
SPENCERVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The Spencerville mayor was arrested for allegedly taping teenage girls while they were undressing. 45-year-old Phillip Briggs has been charged with one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor. According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, the Spencerville Police Department contacted them to assist in an investigation into a possible pandering charge. Two teenage girls were interviewed and they say that their mother's boyfriend may have been recording them while they were undressing. The deputies served two search warrants, one for a laptop and the other for a home in Spencerville. Briggs is currently in custody in the Allen County Jail.
Comments / 0