Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
inforney.com
Live updates: North Texas signing day — UNT lands top target Taylor Starling
It's national signing day and North Texas is set to announce its class on social media over the next few hours. It's one of the most important days in college football. Follow long here in our national signing day running story ... 2:30 -- UNT has landed Taylor Starling, the...
inforney.com
UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament
Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
inforney.com
North Texas lands top target on national signing day in Taylor Starling
Taylor Starling finally found a home on national signing day and put a finishing touch on an eventful few hours for North Texas. The highly regarded South Oak Cliff cornerback was committed to Colorado and then to Texas State before flipping to UNT. Starling announced his decision on his Twitter account and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his recruiting journey a short time later.
inforney.com
UNT just landed one of its highest-rated recruits ever in Houston linebacker Jayven Anderson
North Texas has enjoyed quite a few recruiting wins since Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December. None quite measure up to what UNT accomplished Monday when Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety Jayven Anderson committed to UNT. Anderson is rated No. 54 nationally among linebackers...
inforney.com
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
inforney.com
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT’s...
inforney.com
Buc-ee’s beacon still beckons with snacks and gas in the middle of a Texas ice storm
The yellow and red lights above the door were unmistakable, along with the familiar logo of the grinning buck-toothed semiaquatic rodent, beckoning travelers from miles away to this Denton oasis. The crunching in the vast parking lot and mostly empty 22 gas-pump islands wasn’t the sound of customers savoring beaver...
inforney.com
City: Potential for 'earthy' water taste and odor after power outage at Golden Road plant
Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of weather-related power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown, according to the city. All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant.
