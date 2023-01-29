ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UNT alumni team Bleed Green announces return for 2023 tournament

Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event. The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
DENTON, TX
North Texas lands top target on national signing day in Taylor Starling

Taylor Starling finally found a home on national signing day and put a finishing touch on an eventful few hours for North Texas. The highly regarded South Oak Cliff cornerback was committed to Colorado and then to Texas State before flipping to UNT. Starling announced his decision on his Twitter account and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his recruiting journey a short time later.
DENTON, TX
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
DENTON, TX
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit

North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT’s...
DENTON, TX
City: Potential for 'earthy' water taste and odor after power outage at Golden Road plant

Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of weather-related power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time is unknown, according to the city. All water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant.
TYLER, TX

