ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahutes.com

Incoming XC Freshman Annastasia Peters Named Gatorade Idaho Girls Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Utah cross country signee Annastasia Peters was recently named the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. With the honor, Peter became the first Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country Player of the Year recipient to come from Post Falls High School. She is also first Idaho female to produce multiple sub-17 finishes in the 5k races.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah’s Divers Preparing for Air Force Diving Invite

SALT LAKE CITY – After putting together a weekend that included some of their best performances of the season, the University of Utah diving team will be attempting to stay sharp at the Air Force Diving Invite, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 2-4 at the Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Norbye Takes Giant Slalom at Abbreviated MSU Invitational

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Utah's Kaja Norbye won the first women's giant slalom run at the Montana State Invitational, but the second run as well as the men's giant slalom was cancelled due to conditions on Tuesday at Bridger Bowl Ski Area. Wednesday's giant slalom races have also been cancelled.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

#4 Utah Hosts #5 UCLA for Top-Five Clash at the Huntsman Center on Friday Night

Fourth-ranked Utah Gymnastics welcomes fifth-ranked UCLA to the Jon M. Huntsman Center this Friday, Feb. 3, for a top-five Pac-12 clash. Introductions for the Utes and Bruins begin at 6:45 p.m. MT with the highly anticipated meet airing on ESPN2. The meet marks Utah's third regular season meet broadcast on an ESPN network, which is the most in program history. Bart Conner, Kathy Johnson Clarke, and Samantha Peszek will be on the call for ESPN2 once again for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kedon Slovis: Provo is ‘A Weird Place’

In one of the funniest full-circle moments in college football history, quarterback Kedon Slovis is now the leader of a place he once critiqued. The former USC Trojan and Pittsburg Panther quarterback had a viral quote going around the internet from 2019 in which Slovis referred to Provo, his new home at BYU, as “The Truman Show.”
PROVO, UT
usustatesman.com

Blood, sweat and tears — but no money

LOGAN — What’s green, valuable and something everyone wants? Money. And the Utah State University Men’s Rugby club is no exception. Last year, the club competed in their fall season and made it to tournaments in the spring. Because of success in their games, they were invited to travel to play in the national championship. However, they had to pass after realizing they couldn’t afford to get there.
LOGAN, UT
890kdxu.com

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
kuer.org

Student housing or parking? These 4 Utah universities approach it differently

A parking lot at the University of Utah was ripped up last August leaving students upset over the lack of places on campus for their cars. The lot east of Lassonde Studios will eventually be home to the Impact and Prosperity Epicenter — providing housing for up to 775 students. While it means fewer parking options, it’s part of the university’s plan to turn a historically commuter campus into a community campus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Is Utah’s $67 Million Brine Shrimp Industry in Peril?

The Great Salt Lake has been receiving national headlines in the past year due to its shrinking to half of its regular capacity and the real possibility of it drying up. Stories point out the potential ecological disaster a Salt Lake City without the lake might cause. One aspect that hasn’t been much discussed is its massive brine shrimp industry. If you weren’t even aware this industry existed, nor even knew there were fishermen on the Great Salt Lake, you are not alone.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

Artillery training begins at Camp Williams

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.
HERRIMAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy