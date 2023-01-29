HANOVER, N.H. — With the season opener just 18 days away, the Ivy League announced the preseason men's lacrosse poll on Tuesday, with the Big Green coming in seventh. National Finalist Cornell topped the poll with 94 points and 11 first-place votes, followed by National Semifinalist Princeton with 78 points and two first-place votes. Last season, Dartmouth fell to the Big Red, 8-7, and Tigers, 12-10, in a pair of competitive games that went down to the wire.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO