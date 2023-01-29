Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Tigers get closer to hearing name called on Selection Sunday
The only ranking that matters for Dennis Gates and his Missouri team, he said during a press conference Tuesday, is the one after "One Shining Moment" is played and confetti rains down on the court April 4 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Internally, Missouri doesn’t look too far into the...
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
Columbia Missourian
Surging Tigers welcome slumping LSU to Mizzou Arena
Missouri men’s basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss this past Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week’s poll — ahead of their matchup with LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton falls to Notre Dame after slow start
Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat. “We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was...
Columbia Missourian
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
Columbia Missourian
Educating future workforce and leaders means giving them a chance to thrive
As someone who has been involved in education for most of my life — either as a student, a teacher/administrator, and/or a parent — I have to admit that I am saddened by what I am seeing as the complete “hijacking” of what it means to educate our children.
Columbia Missourian
MU looks to sell dairy farm for $4.8 million, reinvest in agriculture
A dairy farm that MU has owned since the 1950s is up for sale with a price tag of $4.8 million. The patch of land, listed as Midway Dairy Farm, is a 320-acre rectangle adjacent to MU’s Foremost Dairy Farm, located off Old Highway 40, about 10 miles northwest of downtown Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Influenza cases down, but 'second bump' could still arrive
While influenza cases in Boone County have plummeted since a December spike, physicians are still cautious of a potential second wave. The City of Columbia’s online tracking showed 450 known influenza cases between Dec. 4 and 10 but only 24 last week. The records of positive tests do not fully capture the total number of influenza cases, said Laura Morris, an MU Health Care family physician.
Columbia Missourian
Basye will be a CPS board candidate, county clerk confirms
Former state Rep. Chuck Basye has secured a spot on the ballot for Columbia School Board, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon confirmed late Tuesday afternoon. Basye’s lawyer, Brent Haden, filed a judgment that ordered Lennon to put Basye’s name on the ballot. That order was approved by 13th Circuit Court Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs on Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Songs originally written by enslaved people performed in educational presentation
Following St. Luke United Methodist Church's Sunday service, the pews were still packed at 3 p.m. when Celestine Hayes began her presentation. The now-retired longtime Columbia Public Schools music teacher spent roughly an hour performing and discussing around 15 songs that were originally written and sung by enslaved people in North America.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation
Columbia police are reopening an investigation of the 1994 murder of Virginia Davis, the police department said Tuesday. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found dead in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994.
Columbia Missourian
County commission to host ARPA sessions
Those interested in applying for a share of $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed by the county can learn more about the process during information and listening sessions the Boone County Commission will host in February. The commission has scheduled nine such meetings, at which...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Housing Authority awarded $50,000 grant for development plans
The Columbia Housing Authority has received a $50,000 grant from the Veterans United Foundation that will go toward renovations for its Kinney Point Resource Center as part of its development plans. This funding comes after the authority received previous grants for the construction of 24 housing units at its Kinney...
Columbia Missourian
One injured after shooting at West Business Loop trailer park
A man was injured after a shooting at a West Business Loop trailer park Monday night, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. Police have arrested Sean Eugene Colton, 21, in connection with the shooting. Police have...
Columbia Missourian
Judge sets Monday night shooting suspect's bond at $400k
The suspect in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia was granted a $400,000 cash-only bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon. Sean Colton, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 31, 2023
Cyndia Bell, 65, of Columbia died Jan. 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Sons Funeral Home. Keith Wayne Hagney, 68, of Columbia died Jan. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.
Columbia Missourian
City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages
Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transportation since 2006, when she suddenly went blind. “I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune told a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
Columbia Missourian
Second public input meeting brings continued concerns about trash collection
In the second meeting of its kind, the Columbia Solid Waste Utility hosted residents to collect more feedback on plans for an automated trash collection system Tuesday night. Residents were able to ask city staff one-on-one questions and leave feedback using a comment form for the second public input meeting on trash collection this month. The first input meeting on trash collection was Jan. 10 and had the same meeting format.
Columbia Missourian
Local dealerships indicate used car market leveling out after pandemic boom
The price of used cars soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, but two Columbia car dealership owners say the demand could be leveling out. The used car buying market boomed due to slowed production because of the pandemic, resulting in a national shortage of new manufactured cars, according to a New York Times article. People turned to used car dealerships to avoid the price increases that came from a low supply of new models.
