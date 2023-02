CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Harvard women's lacrosse was picked to finish third in the 2023 Ivy League Women's Lacrosse Preseason Poll, the league announced earlier this week. Coming off of its strongest season in years, the Crimson returns all six of its All-Ivy honorees from a year ago, including its top five scorers. In 202, Harvard (7-8, 4-3 Ivy) made its first appearance in the Ivy League Tournament since the 2017 season and its seventh appearance in program history.

