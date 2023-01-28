ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Houston Press

Where to Dine Out in Houston This Valentine’s Day 2023

From sumptuous weekend long affairs to bubbly and chocolate fueled menus on the day of, these Houston restaurants are bringing the romance this Valentine’s Day. Featuring al fresco patios and a romantic vibe, Backstreet will offer its Valentine’s menu addition to its regular menu on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, and as a set menu on Valentine’s Night. Enjoy four courses featuring dishes from roasted oysters and scallop crudo to confit duck and white chocolate heart for $85 per person (optional beverage pairing is $37 additional).
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
HOUSTON, TX
addictedtovacation.com

8 Easy Day Trip Destinations Around Houston, Texas (With Pics!)

There are hundreds of great day trip destinations located a few miles from Houston. In this article, we will share the top eight best day trips from Houston. What are the best day trips to take around Houston?. Some of the best day trips from Houston include Galveston, Blessington Farms,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston

Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston

Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
HOUSTON, TX
katymagazineonline.com

Historic Katy Cowgirls Celebrate 80 Years of Rides and Community Service

The historic Katy Cowgirls are more than a mounted drill team Katy has grown to love, they raise leaders and servants dedicated to lifting up the team and the City of Katy. For 80 years this non-profit has supported local charities along with their performances. 2022-2023 Katy Cowgirls. Photo credit:...
KATY, TX

