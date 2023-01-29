ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheviot, OH

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Boron Drive in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4300 block of Boron Drive in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here.
COVINGTON, KY
Report of a crash, blocking the intersection in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash, blocking the intersection, at Rapid Run and Overlook, in West Price Hill. For live traffic updates, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on the I-7N ramp to Donaldson Road in Erlanger. For live traffic updates, click here.
ERLANGER, KY
Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Gustin Rider Road in Blanchester.
BLANCHESTER, OH
Police close William Howard Taft Road due to hazardous conditions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have shut down William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills because of hazardous driving conditions, Tuesday morning. Officials have closed W.H. Taft Rd. at Columbia Parkway after multiple vehicles reportedly
CINCINNATI, OH

