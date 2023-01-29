ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Women's Basketball Welcome's Vanderbilt to Mizzou Arena Thursday

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team returns to the friendly confines of Mizzou Arena for a showdown against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m., and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR. Missouri holds a 14-8 overall record with a 3-6...
COLUMBIA, MO

