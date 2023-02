COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State student-athlete Lorelyz Marruffo was named the Mountain West Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday afternoon. Marruffo was sensational for the Broncos in her first collegiate matches this past weekend as she helped Boise State to its first 3-0 start since 2014.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 HOURS AGO