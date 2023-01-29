WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (9-10; 6-6 Liberty League) RPI returns home coming off losses at Union (69-51) and No. 19 Ithaca (59-39). The Engineers host Skidmore on Friday at 5:30pm before welcoming Vassar to ECAV Arena on Saturday at 2pm. Saturday's game is White Out and dedicated to Morgan's Message, which strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. For more information about Morgan's Message, click HERE.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO