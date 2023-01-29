ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Serving as Women's Lacrosse Captains

TROY, N.Y. - The 2023 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's lacrosse team is being led by four captains in Sophie Goddard, Olivia Kimball, Rylie Maready, and Megan Shay. They are all seniors who represent three different position groups. Goddard plays defense, Kimball is a goalie, and Maready and Shay play midfield.
Men's Lacrosse Schedule for 2023 Finalized

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's lacrosse program begins the 2023 season on Saturday, February 18, when the Engineers travel to the United States Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut. The contest is the first of 15 for the Engineers, who are coming off a year in which it played in the NCAA Tournament. RPI is led by fifth-year head coach Scott Hackett-Dalgleish.
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (9-10; 6-6 Liberty League) RPI returns home coming off losses at Union (69-51) and No. 19 Ithaca (59-39). The Engineers host Skidmore on Friday at 5:30pm before welcoming Vassar to ECAV Arena on Saturday at 2pm. Saturday's game is White Out and dedicated to Morgan's Message, which strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics. For more information about Morgan's Message, click HERE.
Matt Lecky Chosen for Weekly League Honor

TROY, N.Y. - The Liberty League weekly awards have been announced and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Matt Lecky has been chosen as the Men's Track Performer of the Week. In his first indoor meet of the season, Lecky (Middletown, CT / Middletown), a senior, set the school record in...
