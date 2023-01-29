ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

OU Sets Scoring Record in Rout of TCU

NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's basketball team set a program record for points in regulation during a Big 12 conference game, as the Sooners cruised to a 101-78 win over TCU on Tuesday night in Norman. The 20th-ranked Sooners (17-4, 7-3) led for nearly 38 minutes and had five...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Yockers Named MPSF Freshman of the Week

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's gymnastics freshman Ignacio Yockers has been named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men's gym Freshman of the Week after posting the nation's highest pommel horse score this season, the conference office announced Tuesday. Yockers, a product of Tulsa, Okla., scored a 14.800 on his pommel routine...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN — Oklahoma was chosen as the unanimous No. 1 in the 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, the NFCA announced the poll Tuesday. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time the Sooners enter a season in the top spot (2017, '18, '22, '23) and the third time OU has been the unanimous choice in the coaches poll, joining the 2017 and 2022 squads. The Sooners have been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Holds Top Spot for Fourth Straight Week

NORMAN – For the fourth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of a sold-out and record-breaking crowd (6,473) at then-No. 9 Denver, senior Ragan Smith was perfect on beam and team posted the highest score in the nation this season with a 198.425 against the Pioneers Sunday afternoon inside Magness Arena. The score is also the only 198-plus road score on the season and the fifth-highest score in program history.
NORMAN, OK
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sign In-State Athlete Taylor Heim

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the addition of in-state athlete Taylor Heim to OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period. Heim, a 6-4, 190-pound consensus three-star prospect from Yukon, was a major factor on both sides of...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Returns to Norman For Game vs. TCU Tuesday

NORMAN – The 20th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team will try to snap its two-game skid Tuesday when it plays host to TCU (6-14, 0-9) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners enter the contest in third place in the Big 12 standings, one game back of Iowa State and Texas. Tip on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. and then game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahoma Sooner

Women's Hoops Game vs. TCU Set For Fan Appreciation Night

Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans attending Tuesday's women's basketball game against TCU will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday's game in advance will have first...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Wednesday Bedlam Matchup Set for Fan Appreciation Night

NORMAN - Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oknursingtimes.com

OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business

Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officials announce arrest of teacher

Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

