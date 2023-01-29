Read full article on original website
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
oklahoma Sooner
OU Sets Scoring Record in Rout of TCU
NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's basketball team set a program record for points in regulation during a Big 12 conference game, as the Sooners cruised to a 101-78 win over TCU on Tuesday night in Norman. The 20th-ranked Sooners (17-4, 7-3) led for nearly 38 minutes and had five...
oklahoma Sooner
Yockers Named MPSF Freshman of the Week
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's gymnastics freshman Ignacio Yockers has been named Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men's gym Freshman of the Week after posting the nation's highest pommel horse score this season, the conference office announced Tuesday. Yockers, a product of Tulsa, Okla., scored a 14.800 on his pommel routine...
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
oklahoma Sooner
OU Unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN — Oklahoma was chosen as the unanimous No. 1 in the 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, the NFCA announced the poll Tuesday. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time the Sooners enter a season in the top spot (2017, '18, '22, '23) and the third time OU has been the unanimous choice in the coaches poll, joining the 2017 and 2022 squads. The Sooners have been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Holds Top Spot for Fourth Straight Week
NORMAN – For the fourth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of a sold-out and record-breaking crowd (6,473) at then-No. 9 Denver, senior Ragan Smith was perfect on beam and team posted the highest score in the nation this season with a 198.425 against the Pioneers Sunday afternoon inside Magness Arena. The score is also the only 198-plus road score on the season and the fifth-highest score in program history.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sign In-State Athlete Taylor Heim
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced the addition of in-state athlete Taylor Heim to OU's 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, the first day of the regular signing period. Heim, a 6-4, 190-pound consensus three-star prospect from Yukon, was a major factor on both sides of...
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Returns to Norman For Game vs. TCU Tuesday
NORMAN – The 20th-ranked Oklahoma women's basketball team will try to snap its two-game skid Tuesday when it plays host to TCU (6-14, 0-9) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The Sooners enter the contest in third place in the Big 12 standings, one game back of Iowa State and Texas. Tip on Tuesday is set for 6 p.m. and then game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Game vs. TCU Set For Fan Appreciation Night
Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans attending Tuesday's women's basketball game against TCU will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets for Tuesday's game in advance will have first...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Wednesday Bedlam Matchup Set for Fan Appreciation Night
NORMAN - Due to inclement weather in the Norman area, all fans who feel they can safely attend Wednesday's men's basketball game against Oklahoma State will be admitted for free. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT inside Lloyd Noble Center. Season ticket holders and other fans who purchased tickets...
Oklahoma town among ‘Best Southern Small Towns’
A community in Oklahoma is in the running for one of the best small towns in the country.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
KOCO
Another round of winter weather moving into Oklahoma after first wave of sleet, snowfall
Thunder sleet moved into the Oklahoma City metro, causing slick road conditions for drivers Monday morning. Open the video player above for the latest from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Monday's coverage of winter weather has ended. Click here to see more coverage as a second round of...
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
KFOR
Officials announce arrest of teacher
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closed, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to ice, winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they will be closed or students will learn remotely Wednesday because of the winter weather and ice that have hit the state this week. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. Oklahoma City Public Schools announced Wednesday, Feb. 1 will...
