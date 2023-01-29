ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

kmyu.tv

Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
LAYTON, UT
kmyu.tv

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking date announced

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. It will be the small island nation's first temple. As of Monday, the closest temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vanuatu is the Suva Fiji Temple, which is over 700 miles away.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

BYU announces 2023 Big 12 conference football schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After months of anticipation, Brigham Young University has been added to the official schedule for the 2023 football season. The schedule was announced Tuesday at noon. In addition to already announced non-conference games, the Cougars now know their first Big 12 matchup (Kansas), first...
PROVO, UT

