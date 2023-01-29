Read full article on original website
Man struck by 2 cars, dies attempting to cross street in Salt Lake City's Rose Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by two separate vehicles while trying to cross a Salt Lake City street, authorities said. The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the intersection at 1200 West and 600 North. Police said...
Car dealer looks to rezone part of SSL street, neighbors hope properties stay residential
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A well-known car dealership is looking to expand its footprint into a South Salt Lake street lined with residential homes. Mark Miller Subaru has been at the same location on State Street near Winslow Avenue for more than 60 years. The business has...
23-year-old from South Jordan killed in head-on collision on State Route 30
PETERSBORO, Utah (KUTV) — A 23-year-old Utah State student has died from her injuries after a head-on collision in Cache County. Emily Fisher was on her way home for the weekend when the crash happened. Concerned about conditions in Sardine Canyon, she took the long way home. Officials with...
Two killed in incident at Northrup Grumman facility in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people have been killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley City, according to a company spokesperson and later confirmed by police. “We are saddened to confirm we had two fatalities at our Bacchus facility the evening of January 30,” the...
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
Arrest made in Taylorsville double homicide; believed to be drug related
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the double homicide of two victims in Taylorsville. Two people were found shot inside a car near the Atherton Park Apartments near 4500 South and 875 West around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they said the male...
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
Port Vila Vanuatu Temple groundbreaking date announced
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for the Port Vila Vanuatu Temple. It will be the small island nation's first temple. As of Monday, the closest temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vanuatu is the Suva Fiji Temple, which is over 700 miles away.
Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
BYU announces 2023 Big 12 conference football schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After months of anticipation, Brigham Young University has been added to the official schedule for the 2023 football season. The schedule was announced Tuesday at noon. In addition to already announced non-conference games, the Cougars now know their first Big 12 matchup (Kansas), first...
