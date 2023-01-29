Read full article on original website
Dogecoin [DOGE] to rise beyond 40%? Whale activity may spur rally
Dogecoin recently saw an increase in whale transactions. The dog-themed token has also recently seen a spike in its daily active addresses. Whale activity has increased for Dogecoin [DOGE], which is also the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Whales’ action boosted the token price and impacted some other indicators as well.
Why Solana’s [SOL] recent gains might be undercut by this metric’s findings
‘Overvalued’ Solana’s indicators seemed to indicate the arrival of market bears. On the contrary, SOL’s demand across the derivatives market increased. TK Ventures and CoinWire’s data revealed that Solana [SOL] is now the most overvalued blockchain. This was determined using the market capitalization/TVL metric. When a network’s market cap to TVL ratio is above 1.0, it means that the network is overvalued, which can result in a price correction. As Solana’s MKC/TVL value was 17.5, the probability of increased selling pressure can be considered to be high.
Bitcoin [BTC]: A tale of how short traders caused a price rally in January
BTC saw a huge number of short trader liquidations in the last month, hence the price rally. With waning buying pressure, BTC’s price might soon suffer a correction. In January 2023, Bitcoin [BTC] markets experienced their strongest monthly performance since October 2021, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of over 43%. Glassnode, in a new report, found that this unexpected spike in value put BTC’s price at its highest level since August 2022, with a weekly increase of 6.6% from its low of $22,400.
Polkadot [DOT] dropped to a key support zone; can bulls prevail?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. DOT was neutral after a sharp drop on the 12-hour chart. A price reversal could happen if demand increases at the crucial support zone. The value of Polkadot...
Arbitrum DeFi protocol shows promise, but is it bankable in the long run
MUX protocol saw promising growth in trading volume and fees. The protocol’s native token MCB shot up by 6% at press time. MUX Protocol, a decentralized perpetuals exchange, made players in the DeFi arena sit up and take notice. Built on layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum, MUX has seen considerable growth in key performance indicators (KPIs) over the past few weeks, as highlighted by a crypto analyst on 31 January.
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
Is Aptos’ [APT] bull run coming to an end? Here’s why investors should be cautious
Aptos’ Total Value Locked (TVL) reached a new ATH of over $62.5 million. However, the market indicators showed reasons why investors should be worried. Aptos [APT] remained in the headlines for the entire week because of its massive price pump, which outperformed the rest. The gains also helped Aptos reach another milestone.
Interest in ENS domain names remains low; the reason is quite surprising
Interest in ENS domain names remains at a minimum. The rally in ENS’ price since the year began has put many of its holders in profit. According to data from Dune Analytics, the interest in .eth domain registrations has remained low, with only 53,359 Ethereum Name Service (ENS) registrations recorded thus far in the current year.
Why SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] 2023 revenue has potential to floor 2022
The SushiSwap 2023 revenue could surpass 2022 by $15 million. The token’s likely direction could end up in a price decrease, but HODLing could cause gains. In 2022, SushiSwap [SUSHI] recorded a revenue of $16.75 million, according to Token Terminal. However, compared to protocols like MakerDAO [MKR] and Lido Finance [LDO], Sushiswap fell short.
Litecoin [LTC] is ready to celebrate, but here’s why whales could spoil the party
High hash rate and no network outages were indicative of a secured network. LTC dropped by 3.15% at press time, sparking fears of a strong pullback. Few other cryptocurrencies have performed as well as Litecoin [LTC] in 2022’s bear market. Since hitting the lows of June 2022, both the price and market cap have more than doubled in value at press time, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
Chainlink [LINK] drops to crucial support zone: Is a price reversal likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. LINK dropped to a key demand zone. LINK monthly holders’ profits tanked. Chainlink [LINK] saw a short-term devaluation on 30 January, but a recovery could be likely....
XRP aims for a patterned breakout- Is a 7% hike likely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ripple [XRP] formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the three-hour chart. A patterned breakout on the upside could offer more gains. Ripple’s [XRP] recent rally slowed, ushering in...
Litecoin: Mammoth partnership and shark accumulation sees LTC spike
Litecoin announced partnership with Mastercard to provide Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. Sharks have increased their holdings by over 4% as price rallies. Litecoin [LTC] and Mastercard have announced a partnership, which would introduce the Litecoin Mastercard in the UK and Europe. A post on 30 January, while making the announcement, demonstrated that it would build a payment bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance (TradFi). Investors reacted well to the news.
NEAR: Troubled waters of Q4 2022 bear fruit – Protocol records all-time high in…
Despite the market decline in 2022, NEAR saw an uptick in user activity. NEAR token might be due for a price reversal. In its assessment of NEAR Protocol’s [NEAR] performance in Q4 2022, cryptocurrency research firm Messari found that the network experienced a surge in user activity in the last three months of the tumultuous trading year.
Polygon network keeps booming, but can zkEVM save MATIC from loss
Polygon zkEVM registered growth during the last seven days. New partnerships for Polygon, but price action remained negative. Polygon [MATIC] published Polygon zkEVM’s latest statistics on 31 January. As per the data, zkEVM’s growth over the last week looked promising for the Polygon network. Is your portfolio green?...
Uniswap’s patterned breakout is likely, investors can benefit from these targets
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. UNI chalked an ascending triangle with a potential bullish breakout. The altcoin recorded an uptick in open interest (OI) rates at press time. Uniswap’s [UNI] rally in January...
How Chiliz NFT collection launch may offer therapy for CHZ investors
Chiliz would launch its Scoville NFT soon after its recent Testnet phases. Active addresses increased but it was no guarantee for a CHZ uptick. According to the Official Chiliz [CHZ] Twitter page, it will launch an NFT collection in less than 48 hours from press time. For context, the Scoville NFT collection forms a part of the project’s plan to move to the Chiliz Chain 2.0.
Ripple confident ahead of SEC lawsuit, but XRP may fall to bears
Ripple’s Q4 report revealed a drop in important KPIs. XRP contracted by 5% at press time after making decent gains in January. Ahead of a possible resolution in the SEC lawsuit, Ripple Labs [XRP] appeared confident about its chances in the two-year-long case over the status of XRP in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The report stated:
Bitcoin: Will institutional interest be BTC’s savior?
CME Open Interest in Bitcoin grew, implying a decline in volatility. Miner revenue fell while selling pressure increased. According to a 31 January tweet by Arcane Research, Bitcoin’s [BTC] rally was slowing down. Despite this, institutional interest in Bitcoin continued to grow. One indicator of high institutional interest in...
Fantom to launch the much awaited fUSD V2, details inside
Fantom plans to launch version 2 of its fUSD Stablecoin this year. fUSD v2 aims to make the system more predictable and budget friendly. Andre Cronje, the Director of the Fantom Foundation announced Fantom’s plans to migrate its fUSD stablecoin to a more predictable and budget-friendly system with the launch of fUSD version 2.
