Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
ithaca.edu
Women’s Lacrosse Ranked 10th in IWLCA Preseason Poll
ITHACA, N.Y. – On January 30, the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) released its 2023 Division III Women's Lacrosse Preseason Top 25 Poll and Ithaca College was slotted in at No. 10 ahead of the start of this year's spring season. The Bombers are coming off one of...
ithaca.edu
Five Bombers Headline the Weekly Liberty League Performers of the Week
ITHACA, N.Y. – As announced by the Liberty League on Monday afternoon, Ithaca College had five student-athletes featured on the weekly list after they put together exceptional performances during the week of Jan. 23-29. Below were those award winners along with the six others that were recognized on the weekly Honor Roll.
ithaca.edu
IC Athletic Training Program has big impact at regional meeting
Over winter break, 16 undergraduate students from the IC Athletic Training Program attended the 75th annual Eastern Athletic Trainers’ Association (EATA) convention in Boston, MA. Seniors Grace Isaksen & Allison Egan presented on “A Recalcitrant Hand Injury in a High School Football Player: An Exploratory Clinical CASE Report” with co-authors Kelsey Rosenblum (Ithaca High School Athletic Trainer) and Monika Radloff (Cayuga Medical Team Physician).
ithaca.edu
Senior Class Speaker for Commencement - DEADLINE February 15
Student Speaker for Commencement - Deadline to Apply is February 15. The Ithaca College May Commencement Ceremony has traditionally featured a student speaking as a representative of the undergraduate senior class. For the May 2023 ceremony (scheduled for May 21, 2023) the Commencement Committee is excited to announce an opportunity for all undergraduate seniors to participate in a competition to be selected as the student speaker for the class of 2023.
ithaca.edu
DANA Student Internship Program: Applications are now OPEN!
Ithaca College students and mentors (faculty/staff) interested in the DANA Student Internship Program are invited to submit applications for Summer 2023 OR the 2023-24 Academic Year. The program is designed to provide educationally valuable work experience for students currently receiving need-based financial aid from Ithaca College. Awards are highly competitive...
ithaca.edu
Seeking Students Living Off-Campus to Join Ithaca College Community Work Group
The Ithaca College Community Work Group is currently seeking additional membership from IC students currently residing off-campus during the Spring 2023 semester. If you are a student with an interest in community building and being an advocate for the off-campus student living experience, joining this group is the perfect opportunity for you!
ithaca.edu
Nominate Juniors and Seniors for the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic & Community Leadership!
The Office of Student Engagement is looking for student leaders to be nominated for the Peggy Ryan Williams Award for Academic and Community Leadership. This award recognizes outstanding juniors and seniors who excel in academics, are involved in co-curricular activities, perform service to the community, and represent an exemplary level of accomplishment. Faculty and staff can nominate students to apply by completing this nomination form by Friday, February 10 at 5pm.
ithaca.edu
The Breakfast Club: Meet the SOS Team!
Join the Student Organization Specialists (SOS) Team, from the Office of Student Engagement, for an afternoon of brunch and brainstorming!. On the menu: Student Organization leaders will have the opportunity to chat with other leaders and find new ways to collaborate. The SOS team will be sharing multiple interactive presentations that will familiarize attendees with the Office of Student Engagement and what our team can do to assist you and your organization! There will be presentations on managing your executive board and how to transition between semesters, and even how to plan a meaningful event with your student organization. There will even be free food for those who attend! RSVP is limited, so be sure to sign up ASAP.
ithaca.edu
Undergraduate students: The Princeton Review requests your feedback by February 10
This message has been sent at the request of The Princeton Review. The survey closes on February 10. Thank you in advance for providing feedback about IC!. The Princeton Review requests your direct feedback about your experience at Ithaca College. Your insights on academics, fellow students, social life, sports, clubs, school traditions, professor/student interaction, dorms, food (you’re getting the picture here) provide invaluable guidance for college bound students searching for their best fit schools. We have also included a few questions about your life and studies during the pandemic.
ithaca.edu
Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance
Women's Mentoring Network Hosts Debra Howell: Finding Balance. The Women's Mentoring Network is excited to welcome Debra Howell, Director of Information Technology Operations for the University Libraries at Cornell University, to campus to discuss finding balance! Each of us has competing responsibilities in our lives; including work, family, friends, and social commitments. With so much to balance, it can be easy to lose perspective and neglect ourselves. Working towards balance across the different areas of our lives is important because it helps us to better meet our needs and may contribute to greater overall well-being and life satisfaction. In this interactive session, you will evaluate your personal satisfaction in eight different life categories to possibly identify opportunities to bring more balance to specific areas of your life. We’ll then use a goal setting technique to address areas of your life that require more attention to increase personal satisfaction and achieve a more balanced life.
ithaca.edu
Nominate a graduating senior for the 2023 Campus Life Awards!
The 2023 Campus Life Awards committee is seeking nominations from faculty, staff, and students to recognize outstanding graduating seniors who should be considered for this award. The Campus Life Awards are given each year to a select group of 10 graduating seniors in order to recognize their outstanding contributions to...
ithaca.edu
A SUPER Gay Tuesday
Welcome back to campus! It has been too quiet around here without you all and are so so grateful to have you all back after such a long month without you! We, in the LGBT Center, wanted to kick off the Semester with a SUPER Gay Taco Tuesday! Join us on Tuesday, January 31st in the Center (Towers Concourse 110) from 6pm-7:30pm.
ithaca.edu
Faculty, Staff and Student Volunteers Needed to Support our Students Presenting at the 26th James J. Whalen Symposium on April 11
Faculty, Staff and Student Volunteers Needed to Support our Students Presenting at the 26th James J. Whalen Symposium on April 11. IC students will present oral and poster presentations in a wide variety of fields—including business, physics, writing, poetry, health and wellness, social justice, communication, occupational and physical therapy, music, dance, visual arts, and many more. To better understand the breadth of research IC students are conducting, please see the Whalen Website.
ithaca.edu
ATTENTION ALL STUDENT ORGS!!!
Get funding for your student organizations' programming!. Are you looking for a place to host weekly or bi-weekly events funded by the college? Well, look no further! The Office of Student Engagement (OSE) is seeking interested clubs/organizations to host events in IC Square. Student organizations can receive up to $1000 in funding. This money could be used to purchase prizes, refreshments etc. This commitment allows orgs to receive great benefits such as personalized support from the Campus Center Programming team, increased membership, and an awesome way to promote your org. Sign up now for a time slot before they all fill up! The deadline to fill out this Engage Form is February 12th. Please reach out to studentorgs@ithaca.edu or ose@ithaca.edu if you have any questions or concerns.
ithaca.edu
We're Not (well) Done Yet!!
Day 3 of Career Opportunities Week (COW) is upon us, and we are excited to provide the following career-focused learning opportunities for the rest of the week:. Today at 4:00 in The Career Center, Muller 101, join Dave Curry, the Director of the Center for Career Exploration and Development and Shadayvia Wallace, the Program Director of the MLK Scholars and First Generation Students for an information session created for first generation college students focusing on tips and advice for how to navigate your career journey.
Comments / 0