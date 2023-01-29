ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G UNIT
3d ago

Not a big deal!! He is honoring Kobe!! It is hard to believe that it has been 3 years since this tragic accident. R.I.P Mamba, Gianna, Gianna's teammates, their parents and the pilot.

ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense

Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Doncic chirps ex-Celtics assistant Jerome Allen after scoring 53 vs. Pistons

Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, who currently is an assistant with the Detroit Pistons, had an eventful Monday night when his team visited the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic claimed Allen started chirping him in the first quarter. It clearly fueled Doncic, who scored 24 of...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers take on the Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
LOS ANGELES, CA

