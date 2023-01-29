Read full article on original website
Not a big deal!! He is honoring Kobe!! It is hard to believe that it has been 3 years since this tragic accident. R.I.P Mamba, Gianna, Gianna's teammates, their parents and the pilot.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Reaction To Giannis Antetokounmpo's Dunk
Zion Williamson had a great reaction to Giannis Antetokounmpo's dunk during Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
"It bothered me then, and it bothers me now" — Why Carmelo Anthony is a "user" according to George Karl
George Karl wasn't used to the plethora of Carmelo Anthony's off-court antics.
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call
LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
Nia Long Is Interested In Another Person After Leaving Ime Udoka
Rumors suggest that Nia Long, who Ime Udoka cheated on, is moving on and has her eye on someone.
Baron Davis shares what happened when he played a random game of 1 on 1 against Kobe Bryant at UCLA
Baron Davis talks about that time he played a random game of 1 on 1 with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant while he was practicing at UCLA
Nia Long holds back tears over ‘devastating’ months following Ime Udoka split
Nia Long fought back tears as she reflected on the “devastating” months following her split from fiancé Ime Udoka. “I’ve had some pretty devastating moments in my life over the last couple of months,” she told Yahoo! Entertainment over the weekend. “And I’ve had to just say, ‘It’s alright. You’ll pick yourself back up and’ — oh my god. I’m about to cry. ‘You’ll pick yourself back up and keep moving,'” she added as she fanned her face with her hands to stop herself from crying. The “Best Man” actress’ emotional revelation comes four months after the Boston Celtics announced that Udoka, 45,...
“He’s the worst rotation player in the league” - JJ Redick reveals harsh yet honest feelings after he saw Draymond Green playing in sophomore year
Former NBA Player turned analyst JJ Redick revealed honest feelings on witnessing Draymond Green play in his sophomore year in the NBA
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?
The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"I don’t broadcast that, I don’t show that off a lot" - Tracy McGrady on his low-key AAU program
T-Mac's program has a perk which teaches his pupils about the reality of life
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
This Is The Missing Piece Of The Cavs Offense
Fans who have watched the Cavs closely this season may have noticed that there seems to be something missing from their offense. Even when Cleveland is winning games there still seems to be an area that could be improved upon. This comes down to the lack of catch-and-shoot players that...
Jerry says Steph Curry's greatness has 'ruined' NBA: 'The game is just terrible'
Jerry Recco says the greatness of Steph Curry has ruined the NBA, because too many players try to replicate Curry’s shooting, and instead makes the game “terrible.”
WATCH: Viral Interaction Between Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook Before Lakers vs. Nets
This interaction between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers guards is incredible
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers: LeBron James Responds To Rob Pelinka’s Planned Trade Deadline Approach
Will he keep the pressure on the team president to keep making moves?
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Doncic chirps ex-Celtics assistant Jerome Allen after scoring 53 vs. Pistons
Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, who currently is an assistant with the Detroit Pistons, had an eventful Monday night when his team visited the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic claimed Allen started chirping him in the first quarter. It clearly fueled Doncic, who scored 24 of...
James and the Lakers take on the Knicks
Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2...
