Charlotte fried chicken shop offering a year of free sandwiches to first guests
Bossy Beulah’s Chicken Shack is opening its second location at 11 a.m. Thursday. But if you’re one of the first 50 people in the restaurant on opening day, you’ll get a prize of “free chicken sandwiches for one year.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
6 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Have You Seen Him? Missing Charlotte man left home, didn’t return
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is missing after leaving home for an appointment and never returning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. John Corrigan, 70, was last seen around 9 a.m. in a vehicle at his home near 7000 Ambleside Drive in north Charlotte. Corrigan had been traveling to an appointment on North […]
WBTV
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought, according to the Matthews Police Department. Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station was identified as the man seen in surveillance footage. He was wearing...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Wednesday, Feb. 1
The following schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 1 due to inclement weather:. Stay with us on-air and online as we receive information on additional closings. Stay up-to-date on weather conditions in our area with the WBBJ Weather App, now available on iTunes or Google Play.
WCNC
Crash shuts down I-77 southbound in Rock Hill, SC
Multiple people are hurt after a seven-car pileup in York County. It happened this morning on I-77 South near exit 79.
WBTV
Two injured after car crashes into Mecklenburg County Courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a vehicle crashed into the Mecklenburg County Courthouse early Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of East 4th Street and South Caldwell Street in Uptown. Medic confirmed that both people were taken to the hospital...
'No way this happened again': A North Carolina woman won $2 million from a lottery scratch-off two months after winning $1 million
Kenya Sloan, 41, purchased the winning $20 scratcher two months after she won $1 million in the lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Sloan said.
