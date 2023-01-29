ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Hofstra Hosts Towson Following Historic Win

Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will play a pair of home games this week on the heels of a road trip that saw the Pride capture a pair of wins, including the victory over #18 Charleston on Saturday. The week gets started with a battle with Towson on Thursday. The game is being sponsored by Hofstra Hillel.
Arielle Shuren Joins Hofstra Tennis Staff

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra University Head Tennis Coach Richard Sipala today announced the hiring of Arielle Shuren as an assistant coach for both the men and women's programs. A four-year letter winner at the University of Delaware, Shuren brings a plethora of tennis knowledge and coaching experience to the Pride.
Spectacular Week Earns Estrada CAA Award

Hempstead, NY - Hofstra redshirt senior guard Aaron Estrada had a tremendous week for the Pride, leading the team to a pair of wins, and earned Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week accolades in the process. It marks the third time this season that Estrada has captured the award...
