The New Orleans Pelicans will be represented well at NBA All-Star Weekend in February. On Feb. 17, Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy will play in the NBA’s rising stars event. On Feb. 18, Murphy will stick around to compete in the dunk contest. And Feb. 19, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will play in the weekend’s marquee event, assuming his injured right hamstring is healed by then.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO