Funeral for Ithaca star QB Brady Hessbrook set for Friday
The funeral for one of Ithaca’s favorite sons is Friday, one week after the death of former star quarterback Brady Hessbrook. Hessbrook, the son of Ithaca athletic director and former football coach Terry Hessbrook, died Friday, Jan. 27. He was 20 years old. No cause of death was given.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
wbrn.com
Clare Co. Search team finds body of missing Ogemaw County woman
The body of a missing woman has been found in Clare County. Deputies say they found the body of 34-year-old Sara Burns in the Leota area on Saturday. Burns was reported missing to the Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office January 17th. She was last seen January 9th in the Prescott area...
abc12.com
Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding
The Bridgeport Township Big Boy closed for the final time last weekend after serving the community for many years. The new owners plan to remodel and rebrand the restaurant in the near future. Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the...
A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials
If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
Morning Sun
Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma
A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at home
CARROLLTON TWP, MI — After nearly 40 years of service, Carrolltown Township Police Chief Craig A. Oatten has died following an illness. Oatten, 64, died early Saturday, Jan. 28, at his Bay City home, surrounded by his family. He died following a long battle with cancer. A Saginaw native,...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
abc12.com
32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near...
WNEM
MSP: Bay City man killed in crash
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
WNEM
Foul play not suspected after body recovered from Genesee Co. dam
RICHFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Foul play is not suspected after a body was recovered from a Genesee County dam Monday night. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said his deputies were called to the Holloway Reservoirs in Richfield Township for a body that was lodged in the intake port of the dam.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
WWMT
CAUGHT ON CAM: Police looking for driver who crashed through store doors in Saginaw Twp.
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Security camera footage caught a man reverse a pick-up truck into the doors of the Saginaw Township DXL store. Police say the incident happened on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. at the DXL Store located at 4434 Bay Road. The man then proceeding to...
WNEM
Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
