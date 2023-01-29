ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Center, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding

The Bridgeport Township Big Boy closed for the final time last weekend after serving the community for many years. The new owners plan to remodel and rebrand the restaurant in the near future. Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
US 103.1

A Look Back At 9 Classic Flint TV Commercials

If you are a Michigander from the Flint area or Saginaw area - chances are if I say Al Kessel you know exactly who that is. How do we know him? From his TV commercials for Kessel Food Markets. What about Mel Farr? Now there is a blast from the past. I cannot be the only one who remembers Mel Farr (Superstar) wearing a cape and flying in his local television commercials. Do you remember the jingle? I do - Mel Farr Superstar for a Farr better deal!
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma

A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
ALMA, MI
abc12.com

32-year-old dies after crashing into ditch near Bay City

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police believe a 32-year-old man was traveling too fast for road conditions when he crashed into a ditch and died near Bay City on Tuesday night. Investigators say the Bay City resident was driving a Buick LeSabre north on 2 Mile Road near...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MSP: Bay City man killed in crash

MONITOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Tri-City Post troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 32-year-old man. Investigators said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on 2 Mile Road near Petal Brook Drive. The man was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre northbound and ran off...
BAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MSP identifies 81-year-old Clio man killed in weekend crash

GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Police have released the name of the 81-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Gary J. Nicora, of Clio, died when his 2020 Ford Escape crashed into another vehicle and was then subsequently hit by a third vehicle, according to the Michigan State Police.
CLIO, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. woman pleads guilty to illegally selling oil

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County woman plead guilty to violations of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act of 1994, the Department of Natural Resources said. The woman plead guilty to one felony count of false statements/omitted information, and one misdemeanor count of selling, purchasing or transportation...
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy