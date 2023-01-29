Read full article on original website
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
Tour Through the 'Most Haunted' Town in Vermont Is Chilling Yet Beautiful
Bennington, Vermont is full of spooky stories.
City of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice event postponed
Fire & Ice has been temporarily postponed as organizers express concern over ice thickness.
Look! What’s Planned For The Old Tobin’s First Prize Site in Colonie [PICS]
The Tobin's First Prize building stood abandoned for years and recently it has been torn down. It took longer than expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now we are getting a clearer picture of what that site will become. What is The Plan For the Former Tobin's First Prize...
Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Capital Region Store
If you received any gift cards to Bed Bath & Beyond over the holidays, use them quick! The retail chain has added their Saratoga location to the ever growing list of stores closing. The Saratoga store is located in the busy Shoppes at Wilton plaza, surrounded by Best Buy and...
It’s Official! One of the Largest Indoor Adventure Parks Opens Soon in Albany
Another option for entertainment for the whole family is coming to Albany. Urban Air Adventure Park is the largest indoor adventure park in the world. The plan is to open one in Albany at the end of February. What Does Urban Air Adventure Park Offer. Although it varies in each...
Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn
HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp
All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York
The snowmobile crash claimed the life of a 42-year-old man in New York. A day snowmobiling in New York took a tragic turn last week as one man was killed while riding on a poplar lake in Upstate New York. According to News 10, the Fulton County Sheriff's department received...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Schenectady Soup Stroll winners announced
The 7th annual Schenectady Soup Stroll was held on Saturday. During the event, thousands of people sampled soup from 34 participating restaurants.
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Capital Region Valentine’s Day restaurant specials
Valentine's Day is just around the corner on February 14. If you're looking to have a nice dinner with that special someone, several restaurants in the Capital Region are offering specials on Valentine's Day.
Capital Region Cannabis Store Will Be 1st to Open in Upstate NY
As we get closer to marijuana shops being legal, it looks as if the first one in Upstate New York will be opening soon in the Capital Region. The owner already had a CBD store and will expand into a recreational cannabis store. Where is The CBD Store and Who...
New seafood eatery in Clifton Park sets opening date
Eddie F's Eatery, a seafood restaurant in Saratoga Springs, is set to open its second location in Clifton Park. The restaurant will be officially opening on Wednesday, February 1.
Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags
February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
House fire reported off Krumkill Road in Albany
According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association Local 2007 Facebook, a house fire has broken out just off Krumkill Road on the Albany/Bethlehem town line. "A" platoon companies are arriving on the scene.
20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake
TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
