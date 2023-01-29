ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York

Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Shutting Down Capital Region Store

If you received any gift cards to Bed Bath & Beyond over the holidays, use them quick! The retail chain has added their Saratoga location to the ever growing list of stores closing. The Saratoga store is located in the busy Shoppes at Wilton plaza, surrounded by Best Buy and...
WILTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Potter Hill Barn

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located in Hoosick Falls, you’ll find a brown and red barn with a friendly staff waiting to greet you! Christine Still opened The Potter Hill Barn in 1994 to bring her love of country home accents to her community. Here it’s all about country primitive with a twist! From pottery […]
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Boy, 6, artist behind new Albany County reusable bags

February is “Go Red for Women” month. It highlights the dangers of cardiovascular disease in women. Albany County is getting ready to kick it off with a heartfelt message. Gabe Greenberg was born with a congenital heart defect. He designed a reusable bag to raise awareness about the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

20-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on Sacandaga Lake

TOWN OF EDINBURG, NY (WRGB) — A 20-year-old Florida, NY man has died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred in the area of Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lane in the Town of Edinburg on the evening of January 28th.
FLORIDA, NY

