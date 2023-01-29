ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant reveals his ‘ideal’ Nets return date from knee injury

Kevin Durant has missed the Nets’ last nine games after suffering an MCL sprain during a Jan. 8 win at Miami. Brooklyn has posted a 3-6 record during his absence while struggling to find consistency on both ends. However, it may not be long before the former MVP is back in the lineup. Durant recently said a return prior to the All-Star break is his ideal target.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Kyrie Irving, Nets bench deliver messy win over star-less Lakers

Fans who stretched their budgets to splurge for tickets to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis face a star-filled team that included Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons might not have been pacified. The quartet sat with various injuries, the Lakers appearing to give James a breather before a quick turnaround for Tuesday’s showdown with the Knicks at the Garden.  Two of Monday’s stars were the often out-of-the-rotation Cam Thomas and Patty Mills. At least those fans witnessed a chaotic Nets victory.  The Nets dominated the first half, were inept for much of the third quarter but regained control in the fourth quarter...
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nets vs. Lakers Full Injury Report Revealed

It was announced on Sunday evening that the Los Angeles Lakers would not have LeBron James or Anthony Davis for Monday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets. With the Lakers traveling to New York to face the Knicks on Tuesday, it seems as if the team is opting to rest their two stars vs. the Nets in order to have them available for national television in Madison Square Garden.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy