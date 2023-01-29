Read full article on original website
Newark now exclusively stocks unique fiber optic HDMI cables from Multicomp Pro
Newark, an Avnet company, is now exclusively stocking Multicomp Pro’s fiber optic HDMI cables. Unlike other HDMI cables on the market, these are made up of optical fiber material, which is smaller and lighter than the conventional HDMI cable, allowing them to reach much farther distances while maintaining high data transfer speed with zero signal loss. No extra devices are needed.
Rambus ups DDR5 data rate and bandwidth by 33%
Rambus Inc. has advanced the performance of its DDR5 registering clock driver (RCD) to 6400 MT/s, which has a 33% increase in data rate and bandwidth over current production intellectual property (IP) cores. The Rambus 6400 MT/s DDR5 RCD enables a new level of main memory performance for data center...
Teledyne LeCroy extends CrossSync PHY technology to USB4 and USB Type-C connectors
Teledyne LeCroy has extended its patented CrossSync PHY technology to USB4 signaling over USB Type-C connectors. CrossSync PHY enables waveforms from Teledyne LeCroy oscilloscopes to be viewed alongside protocol analyzer traces, with complete time-correlation of electrical and protocol information for easy and powerful validation and root-cause analysis. USB4 transfers data...
Cracking the ceramic capacitor code
Ceramic disc capacitors have labels and markings that identify their characteristics. What do these values mean?. Operating temperature: The black top indicates its industrial temperature operating range (-25° C/-13° F to 85° C/185° F). The normal range is 10° C/50° F to 65° C/149° F.
Quattroflow releases next generation of single-use pumps for demanding biopharma applications
Quattroflow has introduced the next-generation QF5kSU diaphragm pump extending it. s portfolio of single-use quaternary (four-piston) diaphragm pumps. The latest offering from the manufacturer incorporates a patented valve plate design that improves drainability and venting. The QF5kSU also reduces the minimum flow rate required to remove entrapped air during priming while enabling enhanced product-recovery capability. The QF5kSU is ideally suited for demanding biopharma applications such as chromatography, TFF, virus filtration, sterile filtration and depth filtration.
Team turns fabric into protective gear using smart coating
A team of researchers from Dartmouth College has created a copper-based coating that can be precisely integrated into fabric, thereby creating materials like protective equipment, environmental sensors and smart filters, among others. According to its developers, the coating responds to toxic gases in the air, converting them into less toxic...
Schurter receives PSE-JET approval for high-performance SMD fuses
Schurter product family types UMZ 250, UMF 250 and UMK 250 according to IEC 60127-4 have received the Japanese PSE-Jet approval. The newly marked packaging will be rolled out the first week of April 2023, date code 2314 or higher on the label. Schurter offers a wide range of circuit...
Weaving electronics into firefighting gear to reduce rates of injury and mortality
Researchers from Xi’an Polytechnic University, Tsinghua University and other institutes in China have woven breathable electrodes into fabric used in the making of suits and masks worn by firefighters, thereby making them “smarter.”. By weaving Janus graphene/poly(p-phenylene benzobisoxazole), or PBO, into the fabric of suits and masks worn...
High-efficiency MOSFET designed for switching in small, thin devices
ROHM Semiconductor has developed a compact, high-efficiency 20 V N-channel metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) optimized for switching in small, thin devices, including smartphones and wearables such as wireless earbuds and other hearable equipment. The increasing sophistication and power requirements of compact devices have resulted in larger batteries that reduce...
Framework compares closed-loop plastics recycling routes
The techno-economic framework covers mechanical and chemical recycling processes. Source: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2023, 11, 3, 965-978 The ongoing expansion of technology options and routes for recycling plastics complicates the selection of the most economically and environmentally beneficial systems. Determination of optimal options may be simplified by an examination of current and emerging closed-loop polymer recycling technologies conducted by U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory researchers.
Newark now stocking SiC products from On Semi
Newark, a division of Avnet, is now stocking the silicon carbide (SiC) EliteSiC products for energy infrastructure applications from On Semiconductor. The devices are used for reducing switching losses in real-world conditions for energy vendors looking to transition to decarbonization and shift to installation of energy infrastructure systems featuring DC fast chargers, solar inverters and battery energy storage systems.
Video: Heilind Electronics introduces TE Connectivity’s industrial mini I/O field installable connectors (Cat6A)
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, offers the mini I/O Cat6A connector as part of its full line of TE Ethernet products. TE Industrial’s mini I/O connectors eliminate the need for special tools to create a fast and secure wire-to-wire. or...
Tecno to unveil smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2023
Tecno plans to introduce its flagship smartphone under its Phantom brand at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023). The company plans to demonstrate to consumers how Tecno plays a role in various product segments. At MWC 2023, the company will also bring its other smartphone series such as the Phantom, Camon, Spark, Pova and other devices.
Watch as this fairy-like robot takes flight
A fairy-like robot that flies with the aid of both wind and light has been developed by researchers from Finland’s Tampere University. As part of their aptly named Flying Aero-robots based on Light Responsive Materials Assembly (FAIRY) project, the researchers created a dandelion-seed inspired, polymer-assembly, light-controlled robot that flies using the wind.
Report: Samsung won’t stop investment spending
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the largest chip manufacturers worldwide, has no plans to cut its investment in semiconductors despite recently reporting its lowest quarterly profit since 2009. The Korean electronics giant is also not shying away from investment with looming economic concerns globally, geopolitical issues in Europe and...
Rohde & Schwarz announces major boost for phase noise analysis and VCO measurements portfolio
Rohde & Schwarz has improved performance for phase noise analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) measurements. Both the high-end R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and VCO tester plus signal and spectrum analyzer in one instrument, and the R&S FSPN dedicated phase noise analyzer and VCO tester, are now upgraded. Simultaneous hardware and software upgrades improve the market-leading performance even further, reducing noise levels and measurement times, and increasing accuracy. Both analyzers include test sequence recording functions (SCPI recorder), unique for this class of instrument.
ZIP XX: New breakthrough cut-off wheel from WALTER
Metalworking solutions developer WALTER Surface Technologies has unveiled a new cut-off wheel designed to last longer and to increase productivity. Available as of February 1, the ZIP XX outlasts other industry-leading ceramic wheels by at least 30% and delivers, by far, the most cuts per wheel, thus reducing changeovers and downtime.
