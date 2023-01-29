ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

University of Connecticut

Travis Snyder Breaks School Record at Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge

Storrs, Conn. - Last weekend at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge senior pole vaulter Travis Snyder broke the school record in UConn program history. Snyder jumped 5.47m which puts him at the top of the leaderboard in the Indoor Pole Vault. He improved his previous broken school record from last year when he jumped 5.40m at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Each meet this season; Snyder has gotten close to breaking the record hovering around the 5.40m mark. At the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge last weekend, he finished first in the event. His new record now puts him at No. 13 in all of NCAA.
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week

NEW YORK – UConn women's basketball junior forward was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after helping the Huskies to a 3-0 week, the league announced Monday. Edwards averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and .564 shooting. Against DePaul last Monday, she tallied 23 points, 10...
STORRS, CT
University of Connecticut

Mühl Named Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 Candidate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UConn women's basketball junior Nika Mühl was named one of 10 candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Monday. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top...
STORRS, CT
waylandstudentpress.com

The success of the girls varsity basketball team

The girls varsity basketball team is off to a good start, with a winning record of 9-2 as of Jan. 25, and was ranked eighth by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) in the Division II girls basketball power rankings. This is a change for the program, as last year, it ended its season with four wins.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
NBC Connecticut

Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday

Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare psychiatrist warns mothers to pay attention to postpartum depression symptoms

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University graduate accused of killing her three young children in Massachusetts may have had postpartum depression or psychosis — both potentially dangerous conditions medical professionals warn should be taken seriously. Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in eight new mothers will have some […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
wshu.org

The people have spoken

The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
R.A. Heim

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).

