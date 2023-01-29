Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
University of Connecticut
Travis Snyder Breaks School Record at Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge
Storrs, Conn. - Last weekend at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge senior pole vaulter Travis Snyder broke the school record in UConn program history. Snyder jumped 5.47m which puts him at the top of the leaderboard in the Indoor Pole Vault. He improved his previous broken school record from last year when he jumped 5.40m at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Each meet this season; Snyder has gotten close to breaking the record hovering around the 5.40m mark. At the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge last weekend, he finished first in the event. His new record now puts him at No. 13 in all of NCAA.
University of Connecticut
Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week
NEW YORK – UConn women's basketball junior forward was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after helping the Huskies to a 3-0 week, the league announced Monday. Edwards averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and .564 shooting. Against DePaul last Monday, she tallied 23 points, 10...
University of Connecticut
Mühl Named Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10 Candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UConn women's basketball junior Nika Mühl was named one of 10 candidates for the 2023 Nancy Lieberman Award, as announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association on Monday. Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top...
waylandstudentpress.com
The success of the girls varsity basketball team
The girls varsity basketball team is off to a good start, with a winning record of 9-2 as of Jan. 25, and was ranked eighth by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) in the Division II girls basketball power rankings. This is a change for the program, as last year, it ended its season with four wins.
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
NBC Connecticut
Three $50,000 Powerball Winners in CT Saturday
Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15. The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold. The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400. The Powerball...
How to find out if you have unclaimed money in Connecticut
Feb. 1 marks National Unclaimed Property Day, and state officials are reminding you to see if Connecticut has any money that belongs to you so you can start the process to claim it.
2 Powerball tickets with big prizes purchased at Massachusetts stores
A pair of Powerball tickets that won big prizes in Monday evening’s drawing were purchased at stores in Massachusetts.
Hartford HealthCare psychiatrist warns mothers to pay attention to postpartum depression symptoms
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University graduate accused of killing her three young children in Massachusetts may have had postpartum depression or psychosis — both potentially dangerous conditions medical professionals warn should be taken seriously. Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that one in eight new mothers will have some […]
Bill would prohibit open alcoholic drinks inside cars in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that will prohibit open alcoholic beverages in cars. Under current law in the state, passengers in a car over the age of 21 are allowed to drink and have open alcohol containers. State Representative Mitch Blinsky has proposed a bill to prohibit alcoholic […]
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Gubernatorial candidate hired by the Lamont administration
(WTNH) – Remember the Gubernatorial race? Ned Lamont, Bob Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling. Hotaling just got a job with the Lamont administration. It seems that everyone was so impressed with Hotaling during the campaign and debates that they’re brining him on board as Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Jackpot Winner: $260K Lottery Ticket Bought At Storrs Gas Station
One lucky person claimed a more than $260,000 jackpot after buying a lottery ticket at a gas station in Storrs. The $264,552 Fast Play EXTREME GREEN $10 ticket was sold on Saturday, Jan. 28 in Tolland County at the Mobil Xtra Mart located at 2103 Storrs Rd., Connecticut Lottery annou…
wshu.org
The people have spoken
The large majority of Long Island Congressman George Santos’ constituents want him to resign. Connecticut officials say most cases of police using deadly force last year were justified. A resource center for formerly incarcerated individuals is coming to Bridgeport. And the military will now allow troops to serve even if they refuse to get the COVID vaccine.
CT has changed in the last decade. Here are 10 charts that show how.
Connecticut is known as the "land of steady habits," but over 10 years, little changes add up. Here are 10 charts that show how CT changed.
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
