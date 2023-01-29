DAVIS, Calif. – UC Davis Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca announced the hiring of Sean Quinn as the new Chief Financial Officer of Aggie athletics. "I am thrilled to welcome Sean and his wife Stephanie to UC Davis and our Aggie family," DeLuca said. "His passion for intercollegiate athletics and his proven success in managing complex budgets coincides with a time of exciting growth in our department. I want to thank Olivia Pennell and our business office team for their hard work to ensure we did not miss a beat as we completed this search."

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO